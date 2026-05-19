2026 FIASI Hall of Fame Winners Announced

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1995, the Fixed Income Analysts Society has honored the leaders and innovators who have reshaped the capital markets and built lasting legacies. This signature gala brings together past, present, and future generations of the investment community to recognize the exceptional achievements of a distinguished group. As FIASI celebrates 51 years since its founding, we are pleased to announce our 2026 class of Fixed Income “Hall of Fame” honorees:

Eric Beinstein, Former Head of US Credit Strategy, J.P. Morgan

Bennett W. Golub, Ph.D., Senior Advisor & Co-Founder, BlackRock, Inc.

Anne B. Walsh, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim Partners Investment Management



These three professionals have distinguished themselves over decades through exemplary service to their clients, firms, colleagues, and communities. Together, they reflect the breadth of the fixed income community across investing, research, risk management and market leadership. Their impact on the industry—and on future generations of investors—is expected to endure for years to come.

FIASI uses a rigorous process to assess a deep pool of qualified candidates for this prestigious award. As part of the review, past FIASI Hall of Fame recipients and former FIASI Presidents consider a broad range of market participants. The FIASI Board then evaluates each candidate’s accomplishments, legacy, and contributions to the community before selecting the honorees.

According to Jessica Broughton, President of FIASI, “After extensive deliberation, our Advisory Committee selected these highly deserving Hall of Fame honorees. Each of these three individuals has made lasting contributions to the capital markets and to the thousands of people who work in them. This year’s honorees are reflective of some of the broader themes shaping our industry and are thus a timely addition to the FIASI Hall of Fame.”

FIASI’s annual Hall of Fame gala offers a celebratory setting for market participants to recognize our industry’s leading executives. The 2026 celebration will be held on Thursday, October 29th at the Union League Club in New York City. To recognize the achievements of Mr. Beinstein, Dr. Golub or Ms. Walsh, please contact one of the FIASI representatives listed below.

Erin Lyons, FIASI Hall of Fame Chair elyons@creditsights.com

Jessica Broughton, FIASI President Jessica.broughton@fiasi.org

Lauren Nauser, FIASI Executive Director nauser@fiasi.org

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