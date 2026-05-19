Edmonton Unlimited Appoints Two New Board Directors, Deepening Industry and Founder Representation

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmonton Unlimited today announced the appointment of Justin Riemer and Nir Katchinskiy, PhD to its Board of Directors, strengthening the board's capacity to guide the organization at a pivotal moment for Edmonton's innovation ecosystem.

The two appointments reflect Edmonton Unlimited's commitment to building governance that is grounded in practice. Justin Riemer brings more than 25 years of experience operating at the intersection of innovation, public policy, and industrial transformation. As Chief Executive Officer of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), he oversees one of Canada's most consequential clean technology investment portfolios, spanning energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and emerging environmental solutions. His career has included senior executive roles in both the Governments of Canada and Alberta, where he led initiatives in economic diversification, investment attraction, and entrepreneurship development. He is widely recognized as an ecosystem builder who connects industry, startups, investors, and government to unlock commercialization at scale.

Dr. Nir Katchinskiy brings the perspective of a founder who has navigated the full arc from doctoral research to venture-backed company building. He co-founded PulseMedica in 2020 following doctoral work in femtosecond laser applications in ophthalmology at the University of Alberta, and has since led the company through a raise of over $20 million USD while building a multidisciplinary team of more than 35 engineers and scientists. His work developing next-generation imaging and treatment solutions for eye diseases reflects a broader capability in translating deep technology into commercial and clinical reality — exactly the kind of trajectory Edmonton Unlimited exists to support and accelerate.

"Justin and Dr. Katchinskiy bring precisely the perspectives our board needs to serve this ecosystem well," says Lindsay Dodd, Board Chair of Edmonton Unlimited. "Justin understands how innovation connects to industry, investment, and policy at the highest levels — he has excelled throughout his career at that intersection. And Dr. Katchinskiy has done what so many of our founders are working toward — he has built a globally competitive technology company from the ground up, right here in Edmonton. Together, they make our board stronger and our ability to serve the ecosystem more complete."

"These appointments matter because of what they represent," says Tom Viinikka, Chief Executive Officer of Edmonton Unlimited. "Edmonton Unlimited exists to connect founders to the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to progress. Justin's leadership at ERA and across the innovation and industry landscape means he knows where those opportunities lie and how to unlock them. Dr. Katchinskiy has lived the founder journey firsthand and understands what it takes to build a company from early-stage research to scaled commercial reality. Having both of them in the room makes us better at the work."

Justin Riemer and Nir Katchinskiy join an Edmonton Unlimited board that brings together experienced leaders from across the private sector, the innovation ecosystem, and the broader Edmonton community. Their appointments were confirmed at the organization's shareholder meeting on Friday, May 8, 2026.

About Edmonton Unlimited

Edmonton Unlimited is the City of Edmonton’s innovation agency and a central convener of the region’s innovation ecosystem. We help people step into entrepreneurship by creating welcoming spaces, sparking ideas, and supporting early-stage builders. We help founders step up by connecting them with mentors, investors, customers, and partners. We help companies step forward by providing programming, resources, and best practices that enable growth and scale. By convening leaders across industry, academia, and community, we strengthen collaboration, attract investment, and build an ecosystem that is coordinated, inclusive, and globally competitive for long-term regional economic impact.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Gillis-Paulgaard

Vice President, Brand & Strategic Partnerships

stephanie@edmontonunlimited.com

780-885-0458