LYLA Rebrands to “Restore the Day”, Launching a New Chapter Focused on Restoring Time and Elevating the Human Experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYLA Concierge Inc. today announced it is rebranding as Restore the Day, marking a pivotal new chapter for the company: one grounded in over two decades of proven impact and focused on creating customized human-driven solutions for organizations that prioritize care for the people they serve.

This transformation reflects both continuity and progress. While the name is new, the mission remains deeply rooted: helping people navigate life’s demands, reduce everyday burdens, and reclaim time.

Restore the Day builds on LYLA’s legacy with a sharper focus, broader reach, and a renewed commitment to delivering meaningful, human-centered support at scale. “We are incredibly proud of what has been built as LYLA,” said Becky Beanblossom, President and CEO. “Restore the Day represents where we are going - clearer in our purpose, stronger in our model, and more intentional about the impact we create. This next chapter is about helping more people, in more moments, with support that truly makes a difference.”

A Model Built for Real Life

Restore the Day is built on a simple but powerful insight: the challenge isn’t access to resources - it’s navigating them and getting things done.

Over time, the company has evolved beyond a traditional concierge service into a human-powered support model that bridges the gap between intention and action. By combining real people with smart technology, Restore the Day helps individuals move through their day with greater ease, clarity, and confidence.

Today, that evolution supports a meaningful shift:

Employees don’t need more benefits - they need relief from the demands outside of work

Patients and seniors don’t need more systems - they need someone to help navigate them

Organizations don’t need more programs - they need solutions people actually use





Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, Restore the Day partners with organizations to deliver customized, population-specific support meeting people where they are and adapting to what they need most.

Expanding Impact Across Populations

With this rebrand, Restore the Day is positioned to expand its reach across key populations, including patients, seniors, employees, and high-touch client communities, while continuing to deepen partnerships with healthcare systems, employers, and financial organizations.

The company’s model integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, helping organizations:

Reduce non-clinical burden on staff

Improve engagement and utilization of services

Deliver a more consistent, human-centered experience





A Brand That Reflects the Work

The launch of Restore the Day includes a new brand identity and website designed to better reflect the company’s capabilities, approach, and vision for the future.

The updated platform provides a clearer view into how organizations can:

Tailor support across diverse populations

Embed services into daily workflows

Extend care, support, and engagement beyond traditional boundaries





Looking Ahead

Restore the Day represents a more focused, more scalable, and more human-centered version of the company - built for the complexity of modern life and the evolving needs of the people and organizations it serves.

“The name says exactly what we do,” added Beanblossom. “We restore time. We reduce friction. We help people move through their day with greater ease, support, and connection so they can focus on what matters most.”

About Restore the Day

Restore the Day is a life logistics and support company that helps patients, seniors, employees, and clients navigate everyday responsibilities and complex systems. Through a human-powered model, the company delivers personalized, end-to-end support and engagement that reduces stress, improves outcomes, and gives people back their most valuable resource - time.

Media Contact:

Becky Beanblossom | President & CEO

becky@restoretheday.com

502.552.1215