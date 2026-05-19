Capra Biosciences Launches Bioproduced Salicylic Acid for Personal Care at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capra Biosciences, a U.S.-based biomanufacturing company developing sustainable domestic production of high-value chemicals, today announced the launch of its naturally derived salicylic acid for personal care applications at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026.

Capra’s salicylic acid gives formulators a differentiated alternative to conventional salicylic acid supply, being both made in the U.S.A. from renewable plant-based feedstocks and high-purity and formulation-friendly in its performance. The ingredient is designed for use across a range of personal care products, including blemish-prone skin formulations, daily exfoliating skin care, scalp care, and targeted exfoliation products.

“Brands and formulators are looking for ingredients that deliver performance while also supporting better sourcing, transparency, and supply resilience,” said Elizabeth Onderko, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Capra Biosciences. “Our salicylic acid gives customers a familiar, high-performing ingredient produced through a modern biomanufacturing process.”

Produced at Capra’s facility in Sterling, Virginia, the ingredient reflects the company’s broader mission to create domestic, resilient, and sustainable supply chains for high-value chemicals. Capra’s proprietary platform uses precision fermentation and modular bioreactors to produce drop-in ingredients for personal care, pharmaceuticals, and other critical markets.

The launch expands Capra’s growing portfolio of drop-in personal care actives, which also includes bioproduced retinol. These products represent Capra’s initial foray into personal care applications. The company is currently expanding supply and building a customer base.

Capra will be meeting with brands, formulators, distributors, and strategic partners during NYSCC Suppliers’ Day. To learn more, contact info@caprabiosciences.com or visit www.caprabiosciences.com.

About Capra Biosciences

Capra Biosciences is a venture-backed biomanufacturing company based in Sterling, Virginia, focused on the sustainable production of petrochemical replacements using a proprietary bioreactor platform. In its Sterling, Virginia facility, Capra produces drop-in personal care actives, including salicylic acid and retinol, and is advancing a broader pipeline spanning active pharmaceutical ingredients, industrial chemicals, and other high-value products.

Media Contact

Capra Biosciences

info@caprabiosciences.com

www.caprabiosciences.com