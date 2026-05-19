Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033: Leading Operators Such As Wilderness Safaris, &Beyond, and Singita Have Set Benchmarks in Luxury and Sustainable Safari Tourism

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Accommodation Type, Group, Booking Mode, Country, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southern Africa safari tourism market size was estimated at USD 14.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.84 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2033. Growing awareness and concern for wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability have fueled the demand for responsible and sustainable tourism experiences.







Safari tourism offers an opportunity for travelers to support conservation efforts directly and contribute to the preservation of natural habitats and wildlife. Leading safari tour operators such as Wilderness Safaris, & Beyond, and Singita have set benchmarks in luxury and sustainable safari tourism, offering bespoke safari experiences in remote locations with minimal environmental impact in southern Africa. They emphasize conservation partnerships, community engagement, and experiential travel, aligning with growing consumer preferences for responsible tourism practices. Digital innovation in customer engagement, itinerary customization, and online booking platforms enhances accessibility and convenience for global travelers seeking personalized safari adventures.



Agents and affiliates continue to play a pivotal role in the market by acting as intermediaries between travelers and safari operators. These travel professionals leverage their expertise and industry connections to curate comprehensive safari packages that include accommodations, game drives, flights, and sometimes additional excursions. For example, African Travel, Inc. partners with luxury safari lodges and local operators to offer tailored safari experiences across Southern Africa, ensuring travelers receive personalized recommendations and assistance throughout the booking process.



A prominent digital and technology trend in Southern Africa safari tourism market is the use of drones for wildlife monitoring. In Botswana, the integration of drones and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching efforts, reflecting a technology trend in the market. Researchers from the Botswana International University of Science and Technology have developed a system using drones to provide aerial views and AI to analyze herd behaviors and classify species such as zebras, giraffes, and elephants. The adoption of drones and AI offers a more efficient and expansive way to monitor wildlife, ensuring a safer and more sustainable environment for safari tourism.



Governments across Southern Africa have implemented policies and incentives to encourage private sector investment in eco-friendly lodges and wildlife conservation projects. Marketing efforts by tourism boards highlight the region's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, promoting Southern Africa as a premier safari destination globally.



The expansion and enhancement of flight routes and connectivity across Southern Africa play a crucial role in driving growth in the safari tourism market. Initiatives such as Qatar Airways' new gateway in Kinshasa, Ethiopian Airlines' connections to Maun and Ndola, and Lufthansa's direct flights to Johannesburg reduce travel times and increase accessibility to remote safari destinations. For instance, Lufthansa's decision to launch a direct flight between Munich and Johannesburg, South Africa, in June 2024, not only reduces travel time for European tourists but also enhances convenience and reliability, making it more attractive for travelers to include South Africa's renowned safari experiences in their itineraries.



Southern Africa boasts an unparalleled array of wildlife, including the iconic Big Five (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo), along with numerous other mammals, birds, reptiles, and plant species. This biodiversity attracts wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, and eco-tourists. According to Go2Africa's 2023 Annual State of Safari Travel Report, travel interest to Zambia increased by 78% and to Malawi by 41% from 2022 to 2023, with the Seychelles also experiencing a rise in visitor numbers. The report noted a 20% increase in demand for beach and safari combination trips, alongside a 22% increase in interest in trips offering relaxation and leisure activities.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $29.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Africa

Consumer Behavior Analysis

Demographic Analysis

Consumer Trends and Preferences

Destination Choices (Top 10 Destinations for Travelers)

Accommodation Preferences

Travel Style/Type

Booking Mode

Spending Behavior and Average Spending, 2025 (USD)

Length of Stay, Assessment (%)

Tourist Influx, by Major Destinations, 2025

Preferred Amenities/Services

Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

Consumer Service Adoption

Observations & Recommendations

Companies Featured

Wilderness

Thomas Cook Group

Singita

Acacia Adventure Holidays

Rothschild Safaris

&Beyond

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Discover Africa

Go2Africa

Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Report Segmentation

Type Outlook (Volume, Number of Travelers; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Adventure Safari

Private Safari

Others

Accommodation Type Outlook (Volume, Number of Travelers; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Safari Resorts & Lodges

Safari Camps

Treehouses

Others

Group Outlook (Volume, Number of Travelers; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Friends

Families

Couples

Solos

Booking Mode Outlook (Volume, Number of Travelers; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Direct Booking

Agents and Affiliates Account

Marketplace Booking

Country Outlook (Volume, Number of Travelers; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Angola

Botswana

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39tzni

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