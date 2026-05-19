Morgan & Morgan Wins Law Firm of the Year and 13 Other Law.com Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced that Law.com publications have recognized the firm and its attorneys with 14 honors since the start of 2026, including Daily Business Review’s “Law Firm of the Year” award.

The distinction of “Law Firm of the Year,” which is the preeminent honor awarded in the Daily Business Review’s Florida Legal Awards, came in part due to Morgan & Morgan’s stunning record of trial verdicts in the Sunshine State in 2025. That record included a $100 million wrongful death verdict, a $54.1 million trucking verdict, a $37.4 million construction negligence verdict, a $27 million medical malpractice verdict and an $11.3 million premises liability verdict, among others.

“Each year, Morgan and Morgan grows, and our results get bigger,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “We’re honored that the Daily Business Review recognized that the way we delivered for clients in 2025 sets us apart from the pack. In 1988, Ultima and I founded this firm to help people pursue justice against big corporations and bad actors that injure, bully or take advantage of the powerless. Nearly 40 years later, we’re proud to have built Morgan & Morgan into a powerhouse that can represent injured Floridians and Americans like no other firm can.”

Individual Morgan & Morgan lawyers also took home several Florida Legal Awards accolades. Attorney John Yanchunis was named Attorney of the Year for his cutting-edge work in data privacy litigation, including a $425.7 million verdict against Google. Attorneys William Lewis (Managing Partner of the Year Finalist), Sharon Caserta (Unsung Heroes Winner) and Ravin Sahadeo (Talent Management Winner) also took home accolades, alongside the firm’s Personal Injury Department which was named a finalist for Litigation Department of the Year.

Morgan & Morgan’s Personal Injury Department received further recognition for its work throughout the Southeast, receiving the Litigation Department of the Year honor from the Daily Report’s Southeastern Legal Awards. This award highlights the outstanding legal services the firm has provided to clients throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee. The Daily Report recognized five Morgan & Morgan lawyers for their individual achievements as well: Managing Partner of the Year Finalist Greg Bosseler, Distinguished Leaders Winner Kelli Lester, On the Rise in Alabama honorees Lisa Bailey German and Lindsay Hewitt and On the Rise in Georgia winner Hector Rojas.

Reflecting Morgan & Morgan’s status as a coast-to-coast behemoth in the legal industry, Law.com also honored the firm’s attorneys in The Legal Intelligencer’s Pennsylvania Legal Awards where Jordan Solarz was named one of their Lawyers on the Fast Track and in The Recorder’s California Legal Awards where Jared Wise won a Lawyers on the Fast Track accolade.

Morgan & Morgan’s outstanding performance in four of Law.com ’s regional awards series, across four distinct geographic areas, underscores the firm’s ability to adapt its strategy to be everywhere for everyone. This versatile and multi-faceted approach makes Morgan & Morgan America’s premier provider of plaintiff-side legal representation.