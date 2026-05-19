99% of Homeowners Say Economic Uncertainty Is Changing How They Plan to Cool Their Homes This Summer, DuraPlas Survey Finds

ADDISON, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are doing more math before they turn on the AC this summer, as rising costs and hotter weather force homeowners to rethink how they cool their homes. New research from DuraPlas , a leading provider of innovative plastic solutions, finds that households are adjusting thermostat settings, leaning harder on low-cost cooling tactics and delaying maintenance as economic pressure builds.

For the 2026 DuraPlas Summer Cooling Report , DuraPlas used the third-party platform Pollfish to survey 600 U.S. homeowners age 18 and older in April 2026. The report examines how economic pressure is affecting cooling plans, thermostat settings, low-cost tactics, HVAC maintenance and reliability, and how those behaviors compare with DuraPlas surveys from 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The findings suggest summer cooling is becoming a more strategic household decision, with homeowners weighing immediate budget pressure against comfort, maintenance needs and long-term HVAC value.

Key findings include:

99% of homeowners say economic uncertainty is changing how they plan to cool their homes this summer, with 31% calling those changes “dramatic.”

The average planned home temperature dropped from 72.9°F in 2025 to 69.4°F in 2026, even as 36% say they are setting thermostats higher than in previous years.

71% say their cooling habits have changed over the past three years because of hotter summers.

64% plan to use ceiling fans more this summer, up from 43% in 2025 and 39% in 2023.

Exactly half of homeowners say they have skipped HVAC maintenance to save money.

74% would rather buy a more durable HVAC component than a cheaper one, and 71% prefer a system that is less expensive to operate over one that is less expensive to install.

“The economics of keeping cool have fundamentally changed,” said Paul Phillips, President of DuraPlas. “When half of American homeowners are skipping HVAC maintenance to save money, we're watching people pushed into corners they don't want to be in. The silver lining is that they're also telling us what they want from the industry: products that last and components that don't force them to choose between comfort today and an emergency repair tomorrow. That's the future we're building for.”

Visit the full 2026 DuraPlas Summer Cooling Report on the DuraPlas website for the complete survey results and additional insights.

About DuraPlas

For more than 50 years, DuraPlas has upheld a rich legacy of pioneering innovative plastic solutions for industries worldwide. With a well-established reputation for excellence and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the company takes pride in its ability to deliver products that not only meet the highest quality standards but also uphold responsible business practices. Utilizing state-of-the-art injection molding equipment, DuraPlas meticulously manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of industry-specific products – from the newly launched condenser mounting pad for the HVAC industry to egg transport systems in agriculture. The company's expansive 400,000-square-foot headquarters in Addison, Texas enables DuraPlas to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele, including some of the largest brands in the world. To learn more, please visit https://duraplasinc.com/ .