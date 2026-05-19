Cloud Storage Market Surges to $380.15 billion by 2031 | CAGR 17.1%

Delray Beach, FL, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cloud Storage Market is projected to grow from USD 172.97 billion in 2026 to USD 380.15 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Cloud Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cloud Storage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 172.97 billion

USD 172.97 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 380.15 billion

USD 380.15 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 17.1%

Cloud Storage Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is driven by increasing enterprise data volumes, rising AI and analytics workloads, and expanding cloud-native application deployments.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

The object storage segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate than the large enterprises segment during the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

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The market is expanding as organizations transition from traditional on-premises storage infrastructure toward cloud-based storage architectures that support scalable, distributed, and application-centric computing environments. Enterprises are restructuring their data management strategies to support digital platforms, analytics systems, and real-time services that require high-availability storage. The rapid growth of cloud-native applications and data-intensive workloads is reshaping enterprise storage architectures and driving long-term demand for scalable cloud storage platforms across industries.

Demand for cloud storage continues to increase as enterprises generate larger volumes of structured and unstructured data from business applications, digital services, and analytics platforms. Organizations are adopting cloud storage to simplify infrastructure management and improve operational scalability. Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies are expanding because companies seek greater flexibility in managing enterprise data across multiple cloud environments.

Data governance requirements are also influencing storage architecture decisions. Regulatory compliance requirements across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and telecommunications require secure and reliable data storage platforms. Growth of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics workloads is further accelerating demand for scalable storage infrastructure.

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By storage type, the file storage segment is estimated to lead the market

File storage is estimated to hold the largest share of the cloud storage market, by storage type, because enterprises widely rely on file-based storage systems to support shared applications, collaboration environments, and enterprise workloads.

Organizations use file storage to manage documents, media files, and operational datasets that must be accessed simultaneously across distributed teams. Cloud-based file storage solutions provide centralized access to enterprise data while maintaining scalability and reliability. Businesses migrating legacy applications to cloud infrastructure also depend heavily on file storage architectures because they provide compatibility with traditional file systems used in enterprise IT environments.

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By application, the content delivery & application segment is projected to witness the fastest growth

Content delivery and application workloads are expected to grow at the fastest rate, as digital platforms increasingly require scalable storage systems to support real-time user interactions and global application delivery. Modern applications generate large volumes of data that must be stored and accessed quickly across distributed cloud environments. Enterprises deploying cloud-native applications rely on scalable storage platforms to manage application data, user content, and service logs. Growth of streaming services, online platforms, and digital collaboration tools is also increasing demand for storage systems that support high-throughput data access and rapid content distribution.

The cloud storage market remains strategically important because cloud infrastructure has become the foundation for digital transformation initiatives across industries. Enterprises adopting cloud-native architectures are among the largest buyers of cloud storage services.

Digital platform companies operating large-scale applications also represent a major demand source for scalable storage infrastructure. Technology providers continue to invest heavily in expanding storage platforms and data management services to support AI workloads and global digital services. Continued investment in cloud infrastructure is expected to strengthen the position of storage providers that deliver scalable, secure, and high-performance cloud storage platforms.

Top Companies in Cloud Storage Market:

The Top Companies in Cloud Storage Market include Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Rackspace Technology (US), Tencent Cloud (China), and Huawei Cloud (China).