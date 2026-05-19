Discrete Semiconductor Market Size to Worth USD 141.5 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discrete Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Discrete Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 65.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 141.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.01% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Augment Market Growth Globally

The increase in electrification in the transport, energy, and industrial sectors is increasing the demand for efficient switching, rectifying, and power control components. Diode, transistor, and thyristor are examples of discrete semiconducting devices which contribute significantly to the controlling and handling of electrical energy in electric vehicle propulsion systems, chargers, and renewable energy converters. The growing usage of solar and wind power generation systems is increasing the demand for power handling devices. In addition to this, the need for power control devices is essential for automated manufacturing operations.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Littelfuse Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Nexperia B.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Wolfspeed Inc.

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip)

Semikron Danfoss

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Discrete Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 65.5 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 141.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.01% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Industrial, Other End-use Verticals)

• By Type (Diodes, IGBT, Bipolar Transistor, Thyristor, Rectifier, Other)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Diodes segment dominated the Discrete Semiconductor Market in 2025 with ~38% share owing to their extensive application in power management, signal processing, and protective functions. The IGBT segment is the fastest-growing product segment owing to the surging demand for efficient high-voltage switches in electric cars, alternative energy technologies, and automated industries.

By End User

Industrial segment dominated the Discrete Semiconductor Market in 2025 with ~34% share due to their usage in automation, motor controls, robotic applications, and power controls. Automotive segment is the fastest growing segment due to the increasing use of electronic devices in hybrid, electric, and advanced driver assistance system applications.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region held a dominant position in the discrete semiconductor industry, with a 48.36% revenue share, owing to its strong infrastructure for electronics manufacturing along with efficient production processes. The growth can be attributed to the presence of significant semiconductor fabrication facilities, increasing trend of automotive electrification, and growing demand for consumer electronics.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the discrete semiconductor market due to advancements in the electric vehicle industry, utilization of renewable energy, and industrial automation. The wide bandgap semiconductor industry has witnessed considerable advancements, particularly with respect to silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).

The Europe Discrete Semiconductor Market is estimated to be USD 14.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% during 2026–2035. The driving factor behind growth in the discrete semiconductors market is increased electrification in automotive, industrial, and energy sectors.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Infineon Technologies completed commissioning of its new SiC MOSFET manufacturing facility in Villach, Austria the world's largest SiC power device fab adding significant capacity to serve European and global automotive customers transitioning to 400V and 800V EV architectures.

Infineon Technologies completed commissioning of its new SiC MOSFET manufacturing facility in Villach, Austria the world's largest SiC power device fab adding significant capacity to serve European and global automotive customers transitioning to 400V and 800V EV architectures. 2024: onsemi announced a 10-year SiC supply agreement with a major European automotive OEM valued at over USD 2 billion, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of SiC supply relationships in the automotive discrete semiconductor market.

Exclusive Sections of the Discrete Semiconductor Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & REVENUE METRICS – helps you understand unit-based semiconductor pricing models, OEM supply agreements, revenue generation per device and wafer output, cost structures across fabrication and packaging, and monetization trends driven by EV and industrial demand.

– helps you understand unit-based semiconductor pricing models, OEM supply agreements, revenue generation per device and wafer output, cost structures across fabrication and packaging, and monetization trends driven by EV and industrial demand. TECHNOLOGY & COMPONENT METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends of diodes, transistors, MOSFETs, IGBTs, and thyristors, along with power efficiency improvements, high-voltage device expansion, and adoption of SiC and GaN semiconductor materials.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends of diodes, transistors, MOSFETs, IGBTs, and thyristors, along with power efficiency improvements, high-voltage device expansion, and adoption of SiC and GaN semiconductor materials. MANUFACTURING & PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you analyze fabrication yield performance, wafer utilization efficiency, global production capacity, advanced packaging technologies, and cost optimization through automation and scale manufacturing.

– helps you analyze fabrication yield performance, wafer utilization efficiency, global production capacity, advanced packaging technologies, and cost optimization through automation and scale manufacturing. POWER MANAGEMENT & THERMAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess conversion efficiency, thermal management performance, miniaturization trends, and reliability improvements in high-power semiconductor applications.

– helps you assess conversion efficiency, thermal management performance, miniaturization trends, and reliability improvements in high-power semiconductor applications. AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in EV powertrains, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and next-generation power management solutions.

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