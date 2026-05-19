RTB Digital, Inc. Management to Host Investor Webinar on Thursday, May 28, at 1:00 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, WA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTB Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTB) ("Roundtable") announced today it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET. The investor webinar (the "Webinar") will include a presentation by Roundtable Founder and CEO James Heckman, and Co-Founder and CFO Aly Madhavji.

The Webinar follows Roundtable's recent completion of its merger with RYVYL Inc. and beginning of trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "RTB" on May 13, 2026.

During the presentation, Roundtable management will highlight the company's mission to transform the $200B global media industry from Web1 to Web4.

The Webinar will provide investors with details on the company's growth strategies, platform milestones and the roadmap for the world's only full-stack AI + DeFi + Web3 enterprise media platform. Heckman and Madhavji will review how the company is positioned to replace legacy multi-vendor media stacks, protect human-created content through AI and decentralized IP infrastructure, and deliver real-time blockchain-based payments and reporting for the next generation of professional media brands.

Interested parties can register for the Webinar at Roundtable Live Webinar. Attendees will be able to submit questions during the Webinar that will be addressed during a Q&A session. The presentation Roundtable management will review on the Webinar will also be available on the Company's website at https://rtb.io/

About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Transforming the $200B Premium Media Industry from Web1 to Web4. Roundtable is the only full-stack enterprise platform combining AI and Web3 infrastructure, including decentralized publishing, DeFi payments and reporting, data encryption and IP protection, syndication, revenue optimization, AI-based business intelligence, management and operations, custom network applications, and a real-time blockchain-based payment and reporting system. The platform represents a multi-generational leap in technology. For more information, visit RTB.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

973-873-7686, rland@allianceadvisors.com

Public Relations Contact:

Mehab Qureshi, RTB Digital, Inc.

+91 90289 77198, press@roundtable.io