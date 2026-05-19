Europe Pet Insurance Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033 - Surge in Venture Funding Accelerating Insurtech Expansion

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal, Coverage, Sales Channel, Country, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe pet insurance market size was estimated at USD 8.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026 to 2033.

This growth is primarily fueled by increasing pet humanization, driving demand for advanced veterinary coverage, a surge in venture funding accelerating insurtech expansion across European markets, rising veterinary costs augmenting insurance uptake, and growing pet ownership rates broadening the insurable population base.







One of the most crucial drivers in the market is the accelerating volume of venture capital directed toward European pet InsurTech firms, which has materially expanded the geographic footprint and product sophistication of the sector. Institutional investors have demonstrated sustained conviction in the growth trajectory of pet insurance, deploying capital at scale across multiple funding rounds and geographies. This capital concentration has produced a cohort of well-funded operators with the balance sheet capacity to pursue multi-market expansion strategies.



For instance, in February 2026, Lassie, the Swedish InsurTech, secured USD 75 million in Series C funding at a valuation of USD 400 million with proceeds directed toward European expansion and AI-driven claims processing. Following strong performance in Sweden and Germany, Lassie extended its operational footprint into France, adding a third major European market to its distribution network.

Furthermore, in June 2025, Bought By Many (ManyPets) secured USD 350 million in a funding round to meet global pet insurance demand and advance international expansion, signaling that investor focus extends beyond early-stage bets into growth-stage consolidation. Besides, Dalma, in March 2025, raised EUR 20 million (~ USD 23 million) to construct a vertically integrated pet care superapp, positioning insurance as one component within a broader pet ownership value chain.



The sustained inflow of venture capital into European pet InsurTech, evidenced by successive large-scale funding rounds and cross-border market entries, establishes institutional investment as a primary growth accelerant across the region. Funding activity has remained continuous across multiple years, with capital directed toward market entry, product development, and geographic scaling in successive waves. This multi-year investment pattern confirms that institutional confidence in European pet insurance has not been episodic but structural, sustaining operator expansion well beyond initial launch phases.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $25.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Europe



Competitive Landscape



Market Participant Categorization

Market Leaders

Emerging Players

Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

Company Profiles

Trupanion, Inc.

Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV)

Petplan (Allianz)

GetSafe GmbH

Jab Holding Company

Direct Line (Aviva)

EQT Group (ManyPets)

Waggel Limited

ProtectaPet

Perfect Pet Insurance

Feather Insurance (Popsure Deutschland GmbH)

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

Dalma

Lassie

Europe Pet Insurance Market Report Segmentation



Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Dogs

Cats

Others

Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Accident & Illness

Accident only

Others

Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Agency

Broker

Direct

Bancassurance

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Austria

Hungary

Poland

Romania

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Luxembourg

Portugal

Belgium

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lts73d

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