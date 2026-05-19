Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 19 May 2026.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 3,678,170 91.73 331,458 8.27 0 0.00 11,719 2 3,684,339 91.62 337,008 8.38 0 0.00 0 3 3,364,275 85.17 387,516 9.81 198,383 5.02 71,173 4 3,420,307 86.16 353,423 8.90 196,119 4.94 51,498 5 3,508,401 88.31 336,613 8.47 127,759 3.22 48,574 6 3,405,445 85.28 448,006 11.22 139,756 3.50 28,140 7 3,572,943 89.10 341,738 8.52 95,236 2.38 11,430 8 3,616,700 90.14 336,613 8.39 59,133 1.47 8,901 9 3,612,193 90.13 337,008 8.41 58,459 1.46 13,687 10 3,535,461 88.14 403,725 10.07 71,778 1.79 10,383 11 3,478,778 87.03 403,725 10.10 114,774 2.87 24,070 12 3,607,709 89.98 398,175 9.93 3,744 0.09 11,719 13 3,556,901 89.54 415,410 10.46 0 0.00 49,036 14 3,586,658 89.3 429,981 10.70 0 0.00 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 220,226,034 at the voting record date, 1.82% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17