Results of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 19 May 2026.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
13,678,17091.73331,4588.2700.0011,719
23,684,33991.62337,0088.3800.000
33,364,27585.17387,5169.81198,3835.0271,173
43,420,30786.16353,4238.90196,1194.9451,498
53,508,40188.31336,6138.47127,7593.2248,574
63,405,44585.28448,00611.22139,7563.5028,140
73,572,94389.10341,7388.5295,2362.3811,430
83,616,70090.14336,6138.3959,1331.478,901
93,612,19390.13337,0088.4158,4591.4613,687
103,535,46188.14403,72510.0771,7781.7910,383
113,478,77887.03403,72510.10114,7742.8724,070
123,607,70989.98398,1759.933,7440.0911,719
133,556,90189.54415,41010.4600.0049,036
143,586,65889.3429,98110.7000.000

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 220,226,034 at the voting record date, 1.82% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


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