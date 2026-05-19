Gyratory Crushers Industry Report 2026: Market to Reach $874 Million by 2032 - Expansion of Metal and Mineral Exploration Activities Drives Adoption Across Iron Ore, Copper, and Gold Mining

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gyratory Crushers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gyratory Crushers was estimated at US$661.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$874.0 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The increasing demand for high-capacity crushing equipment in the mining and aggregate industries is driving significant growth in the gyratory crushers market. Unlike jaw crushers and cone crushers, gyratory crushers offer superior crushing capacity and are widely used for primary crushing applications in large-scale mining operations, cement plants, and construction projects. As global infrastructure development surges and mineral extraction activities expand, the need for highly efficient and durable crushing equipment is growing.

The ability of gyratory crushers to handle large feed sizes and provide continuous operation with minimal downtime makes them a preferred choice for high-volume material processing. Additionally, advancements in mining automation and the integration of smart technologies into crushing equipment are improving operational efficiency, reducing maintenance requirements, and optimizing energy consumption. However, challenges such as high initial investment costs, complex installation procedures, and periodic maintenance needs continue to influence purchasing decisions in the market. Despite these hurdles, the widespread adoption of gyratory crushers in mining and heavy construction projects is expected to sustain market growth.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Gyratory Crushers Market?



The growth in the gyratory crushers market is driven by several factors, including increasing investments in large-scale mining projects, rising infrastructure development activities, and advancements in crushing technology. The demand for high-capacity crushing solutions in mineral extraction and aggregate processing is pushing manufacturers to enhance machine efficiency, reliability, and automation capabilities.

The integration of IoT-based monitoring systems and predictive maintenance solutions is further improving equipment performance, reducing downtime, and enhancing operational safety. Additionally, the rising need for sustainable mining practices is encouraging the development of energy-efficient crushers with lower emissions and reduced environmental impact. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are witnessing significant growth in mining and construction activities, leading to increased demand for heavy-duty crushing equipment.

While challenges such as high initial costs, complex installation procedures, and compliance with environmental regulations remain, ongoing technological innovations and increasing industrial demand are expected to drive continuous growth in the gyratory crushers market, solidifying its position as a critical component in heavy-duty material processing.



How Is the Expansion of the Mining and Aggregate Industries Driving Market Growth?



The booming mining sector and rapid urbanization are key factors contributing to the rising demand for gyratory crushers. Mining operations worldwide are intensifying exploration activities to meet the growing demand for metals, minerals, and aggregates used in construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure projects. Large-scale open-pit mining operations, in particular, require high-throughput crushing solutions to process massive volumes of ore efficiently.

Additionally, the global push for infrastructure development, including highways, bridges, and commercial buildings, is fueling demand for aggregates, increasing the need for reliable primary crushers. Cement production facilities are also ramping up output, further driving the requirement for heavy-duty crushers capable of handling raw materials such as limestone, clay, and gypsum. However, stringent environmental regulations and the increasing emphasis on sustainable mining practices are pushing crusher manufacturers to develop energy-efficient, low-emission models that comply with industry standards. As environmental concerns gain traction, the adoption of electric and hybrid gyratory crushers is likely to increase, contributing to reduced carbon footprints in mining and construction operations.



Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AGICO Cement International Engineering Co., Ltd. (AGICO Cement Plant), Astec Industries, Inc., CITIC Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Fuller Company (a subsidiary of FLSmidth) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hydraulic Crushers segment, which is expected to reach US$465.1 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.6%. The Standard Crushers segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $204.6 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $209.8 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Type (Hydraulic Crushers, Standard Crushers, Other Types)

Mobility (Stationary Gyratory Crushers, Mobile Gyratory Crushers)

Drive Type (Hydraulic Drive, Electric Drive)

Capacity (Below 1000 TPH Capacity, 1000 - 2000 TPH Capacity, Above 2000 TPH Capacity)

Application (Mining & Quarrying Application, Aggregate Production Application, Recycling Application, Other Applications)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 556 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $661.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $874 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Gyratory Crushers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for High-Capacity Crushing Equipment in Mining Throws the Spotlight on Gyratory Crushers for Primary Crushing Applications

Expansion of Metal and Mineral Exploration Activities Drives Adoption of Gyratory Crushers Across Iron Ore, Copper, and Gold Mining Operations

Increasing Focus on Operational Efficiency and Continuous Crushing Cycles Spurs Preference for Gyratory Crushers Over Jaw Crushers

Technological Advancements in Automation and Remote Monitoring Systems Strengthen Business Case for Smart Crushing Plants

Growth in Infrastructure and Urban Development Projects Expands Addressable Market for Aggregate and Cement Production Using Gyratory Crushers

Integration of Digital Twin and Predictive Maintenance Tools Enhances Equipment Lifecycle and Reduces Downtime in Harsh Environments

Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Reduced Environmental Impact Drives Innovation in Low-Energy Gyratory Crusher Designs

Growing Application of Gyratory Crushers in Underground Mining Operations Boosts Demand for Compact and Low-Profile Variants

Surge in Demand for High-Tonnage Equipment in Mineral Processing Plants Accelerates the Use of Large-Capacity Gyratory Crushers

Rising Investment in Greenfield and Brownfield Mining Projects Globally Expands Procurement Opportunities for Crusher OEMs

Focus on Optimizing Throughput and Product Size Distribution Strengthens Demand for Advanced Liner and Chamber Configurations

Increased Automation and Control Integration with SCADA and Plant DCS Systems Drives Smarter Crushing Process Management

Development of Maintenance-Friendly Designs with Hydraulic Shell Separation and Spider Bearing Lubrication Enhances Uptime

Emergence of Modular and Skid-Mounted Crushing Units Creates Opportunities in Mobile and Semi-Mobile Mining Applications

Challenges in Equipment Wear and Abrasive Ore Handling Create Demand for Durable and High-Manganese Alloy Components

Stringent Occupational Safety and Equipment Handling Regulations Accelerate Adoption of Enclosed, Dust-Controlled Crusher Installations

Growing Focus on Supply Chain Resilience and Localized Manufacturing Enhances Market Opportunities in Developing Mining Economies

Partnerships Between Crusher Manufacturers and EPC Contractors Drive Integrated Crushing Station Deployments

Increase in Secondary Market Activity for Refurbished Crushers Fuels Aftermarket and Rebuild Service Revenues

Sustainability Goals in Heavy Industry Drive Shift Toward Electrified and Hybrid-Driven Gyratory Crusher Solutions

Expansion of Technical Training Programs and Operator Education Enhances Safe and Optimal Use of High-Capacity Gyratory Crushers

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices and CapEx Cycles in Mining Sector Pose Challenges and Opportunities for Adaptive Equipment Design

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the companies featured in this Gyratory Crushers market report

AGICO Cement International Engineering Co., Ltd. (AGICO Cement Plant)

Astec Industries, Inc.

CITIC Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Fuller Company (a subsidiary of FLSmidth)

Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Co., Ltd

Mellott Company

Metso Corporation

NorX, Inc.

Propel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf4kzk

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