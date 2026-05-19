Palmetto Publishing Releases New Book From the Author Titled Vulnerable, Seduced, Trapped: Living with a Sociopathic Narcissist and My Escape

Charleston, SC, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Vulnerable, Seduced, Trapped: Living with a Sociopathic Narcissist and My Escape, a new book by the author. The work is now available through major online retailers. The book arrives as readers seek new voices and perspectives in contemporary literature.

The pages of Vulnerable, Seduced, Trapped invite readers into a narrative that explores the complexities of human experience. The author crafts scenes with careful attention to detail, drawing readers into a world shaped by personal stakes and emotional depth. The story builds steadily, grounding its events in moments that feel both intimate and universal. Each chapter adds layers to the central narrative, giving readers reason to turn the page and invest in what comes next.

As the story progresses, tensions rise and the characters face decisions that carry real consequences. The narrative does not shy away from difficult territory. Instead, it leans into the uncertainty that defines pivotal moments in life. The stakes grow more personal as the book moves forward, and the central figures must confront truths they have long avoided. The result is a reading experience that holds attention from start to finish.

The author stated, "I wrote this book because there was a story I needed to tell. I hope readers find something in these pages that resonates with their own lives, something honest and worth sitting with."

The book is positioned to appeal to a broad range of adult readers who value character-driven storytelling and literary depth. Vulnerable, Seduced, Trapped fits alongside works that prioritize emotional authenticity over spectacle. In a market where readers increasingly gravitate toward books that reflect genuine human connection and complexity, the timing of this release is well suited. The book offers an entry point for readers discovering the author for the first time as well as those already familiar with their voice.

Vulnerable, Seduced, Trapped: Living with a Sociopathic Narcissist and My Escape is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author:

Bonita Pharis is a retired RN who specialized in diabetes care and management. She is happily married to a loving and dependable man. As a grandmother to four, step-grandmother to four, and great-grandmother to three, Bonita cherishes her time with family. After escaping a narcissistic relationship, she spent twelve years encouraged by friends and family to write a memoir about her painful past. Inspired by another memoir author, she began her writing journey. Her book, Vulnerable Seduced Trapped, aims to share her experiences and insights, offering readers a glimpse into her life and resilience.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, the author