Great Plains Communications (GPC) to Acquire Fastwyre Broadband’s Nebraska Business

Blair, Nebraska, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern digital infrastructure provider and a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband (Fastwyre), an internet service provider serving customers across multiple states, to acquire Fastwyre’s business in Nebraska, which serves more than two dozen communities.

Through this acquisition, current Nebraska Fastwyre customers will gain access to expanded service options, future network upgrades and the benefits of the GPC MEF-certified 20,000+ mile fiber network designed for speed, reliability and scalability. They will also enjoy the added advantage of GPC’s local call centers, representatives and expert technicians who live and work in the communities they serve.

“Our vision has always been to expand our fiber network throughout the Midwest and beyond and acquiring Fastwyre’s Nebraska business is a strategic milestone in that journey,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “This acquisition strengthens our position in key markets, opens new opportunities for growth and builds on our 115-year history as a trusted technology partner in Nebraska. What continues to set us apart is the strength of our high-performing network and the dedication of our high-performing people, enabling us to consistently create long-term value while delivering the superior experience customers expect and deserve.”

Following the closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary conditions (including applicable regulatory approvals), current Nebraska Fastwyre customers will experience seamless continuity of service. Great Plains Communications will proactively communicate with these customers to address questions, outline any process changes and ensure a smooth transition into the GPC family.

In line with its model of reinvesting year over year into its network, GPC will upgrade and integrate the newly acquired Fastwyre business. This investment will enable both residential and business customers across these Nebraska communities to access advanced fiber-driven services, while positioning the state of Nebraska and beyond for future growth as technology needs continue to accelerate.

Nick Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer of Great Plains Communications, added: “The financial strength of our company allows us to pursue strategic acquisitions like this while also funding the critical network upgrades that Nebraska homes and businesses need. We are well-positioned to integrate these communities seamlessly to bring GPC’s customer-first service to Nebraska Fastwyre customers. We are also excited to welcome over two dozen Nebraska-based Fastwyre employees to GPC.”

Fastwyre Nebraska customers are in the communities of Arlington, Basset, Belden, Bellevue, Blair, Carroll, Emerson, Fort Calhoun, Fremont, Herman, Homer, Kennard, Laurel, Lyons, Macy, Meadow Grove, Newport, Oakland, Osmond, Pender, Rosalie, Tekamah, Thurston, Walthill, Wayne and Winnebago.

Advisors to Great Plains Communications on the transaction included Alston & Bird.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) is the leading privately-owned digital infrastructure and fiber technology provider with local, regional and national capabilities. The company prides itself on a high-performing network and high-performing people, delivering world-class technology solutions that connect, inspire and empower customers, communities, employees and partners.

With over a century of experience, the company delivers fiber-driven services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video and voice solutions to business and residential customers in over 200 communities in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, hyperscalers and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 20,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at www.gpcom.com.