MorningAI platform use surges as brands shift marketing production to AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningAI, the best AI platform for brand marketers, announced accelerating adoption across every dimension of its business. From January through April 2026, active brands on the platform grew 64%, active users grew 88%, and overall platform usage surged 237%, a compound monthly growth rate of 50%.

MorningAI offers brands across food, beverage, CPG, industrial, technology, and specialty manufacturing secure access to a complete AI marketing platform. Usage per brand and per user both hit record highs in April, signaling a workflow shift as brands of all sizes move creative production, strategy and go-to-market execution to AI.

“We are building the best go-to-market engine in the world. Anything less will be a failure,” said Chris Curtis, Founder and CEO of MorningAI. “Brands are growing on our platform, users within those brands are growing faster, and usage per user is growing fastest of all. That is a compounding adoption curve. The product is getting embedded in how these teams actually work.”

Brands are not just signing up. They are doing more with MorningAI every month. Use of ULTRA, MorningAI’s highest-quality AI image generation mode, increased 542% through April, and video generation is now a meaningful and growing share of the mix. Brands are progressing from basic image creation to production-grade creative, video, and multi-format campaigns.

MorningAI’s growth reflects a broader shift in how brands think about their marketing partners. Unlike ad platforms that are incentivized to sell more impressions, or agencies built to bill more hours, MorningAI is aligned entirely to the brand and its growth. Brands pay a flat monthly platform fee and the more value they get, the more they use. There is no misaligned incentive. The company wins when the brand wins.

MorningAI’s data is evidence of a market-level transition. MorningAI’s tools stick when multiple people across a brand adopt them simultaneously, with more users per brand, more output per user, and more formats per campaign.

“We’re rearchitecting go-to-market for brands,” said Curtis. “The narrative about AI in marketing has moved beyond enterprise pilots and agency experiments. Brands are making the switch now for speed to execution with high-quality results. Our data clearly shows MorningAI’s platform is delivering for customers. Brands are choosing us because we are aligned to them. Not to an ad budget. Not to billable hours. To their growth, and nothing else.”

About MorningAI

MorningAI is the best AI for marketers. The first autonomous growth platform built to democratize world-class marketing, MorningAI is the go-to-market operating system that enables brands to achieve enterprise-level impact through proactive AI that handles strategy, creative production, and multi-channel execution. Founded in San Francisco by Chris Curtis, former McKinsey consultant and Anheuser-Busch executive, MorningAI serves brands across CPG, food and beverage, technology, industrial, and specialty manufacturing. Learn more at www.morningai.com .

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Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

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