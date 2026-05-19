Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Power Electronics Solutions Enabling Electrification, Efficiency, and System Integration at PCIM Europe 2026

MALVERN, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company will showcase its latest passive component technologies, semiconductors, and reference designs at PCIM Europe 2026, taking place June 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany (Hall 9, Booth 208). Under the event’s focus on advancing electrification, decarbonization, and energy efficiency, Vishay will highlight solutions that enable higher power density, improved thermal performance, and increased system reliability across a wide range of applications.

At PCIM Europe 2026, Vishay will present:

Passives: Advanced power resistors and shunts that enable precise current measurement and improved efficiency in electrified systems, supporting energy savings and system optimization High power thick film, wirewound, and metal sheet resistors designed to simplify thermal management and reduce component count in high energy applications Capacitor solutions for DC-Link, snubber, and filtering applications that enhance system stability and reliability in power conversion systems Magnetics and the latest power inductors engineered for compact, high efficiency designs in industrial drives, renewable energy systems, automotives, and data center power supplies Wide portfolio of passive components for e-mobility and energy storage applications, supporting the transition to electrified transportation and renewable energy infrastructure

Semiconductors and solutions Optoelectronic components and sensors that enable accurate monitoring, control, and protection in automotive and industrial environments System-level design support and reference solutions that help engineers accelerate development cycles while improving performance and cost efficiency Silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET-based power modules and reference designs that enable higher efficiency, increased power density, and improved thermal performance in high voltage power conversion applications for e-mobility and energy infrastructure

Compact, high force haptic feedback devices and control software enabling rapid implementation of high definition haptic experiences

In addition to its booth demonstrations, Vishay will feature a presentation by Simon Goodwin at the E-Mobility & Energy Storage Stage (Hall 6, Booth 220). The session will offer insight into future reference designs for DC-coupled EV charging. This solution is intended to enable the efficient transfer of photovoltaic (PV) energy to an electric vehicle (EV), eliminating limitations due to AC coupling restrictions.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to Link trade show graphic:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333715367

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com