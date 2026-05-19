Heidelberg Materials North America announces strategic investment in AmeriTex Pipe & Products

This investment strengthens the company’s presence in key growth markets.

 | Source: Heidelberg Materials North America Heidelberg Materials North America

Irving, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has agreed to acquire a minority stake in AmeriTex Pipe & Products, a leading provider of reinforced concrete pipe, box culverts and precast concrete products in Texas. The company operates one of the largest reinforced concrete pipe manufacturing networks in Texas, with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the greater San Antonio/Austin area, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and Houston.

“This strategic investment in AmeriTex reflects the latest step in optimizing our portfolio to further strengthen our business in key growth markets such as Texas,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Material North America. “We believe the partnership with AmeriTex has significant value for both companies and is anchored with a long-term material supply agreement.”

“Our AmeriTex team is proud to have Heidelberg Materials as our long-term partner,” said Kevin Thompson, CEO of AmeriTex. “We look forward to collaborating with Heidelberg Materials to provide our current and future customers with a broad range of high-quality products and proprietary solutions. We believe this partnership will accelerate our mutual growth in Texas and across North America.”

“AmeriTex has high-quality assets in locations that are aligned with our existing footprint” said Chris Hobby, President of Heidelberg Materials North America’ Southwest Region. “We look forward to this strategic partnership to further strengthen our presence in this key growth market.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America
Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. Drawing on our global advantage, we create synergies in the areas of sustainability, digitalization, and technical excellence.

 

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                                Heidelberg Materials
                            
                            
                                North America
                            
                            
                                AmeriTex
                            
                            
                                Texas
                            
                            
                                construction materials
                            

                



        


    

        
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