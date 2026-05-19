MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s Bonds Listed on Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, the largest retail group in the Baltic States, successfully issued €350 million of 5-year bonds last week under its approved EMTN program, with an annual interest rate of 4.75%. These bonds began trading on May 19 on the Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin stock exchanges.

During the issuance, the final order book exceeded €1 billion, with more than 100 investors participating in the offering. The final investor list consists of 81 investors.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s bonds were subscribed by a wide range of institutional investors from the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Baltics and the Nordic countries. Investors demonstrated exceptionally strong interest in the securities offered, with demand exceeding supply more than three times.

The majority of the funds raised through the bond issuance will be used to refinance a short-term loan, while the remaining funds will be used to support the operations of MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s companies.

For the bond programme and the subsequent drawdown, MAXIMA GRUPĖ selected Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ING, and SEB as its banking partners, legal advice was provided by Clifford Chance LLP and COBALT. Legal advisers to the banks were Mayer Brown International LLP and Ellex Valiūnas.

Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has assigned a ‘BB+’ issue rating to the bonds, while MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s ‘BB+’ credit rating with a stable outlook remains unchanged.

The Base Prospectus is announced on the company's website.

Additional information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB operates the “Maxima” retail chains and the “Barbora” online grocery stores in the Baltic States.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the „Vilniaus prekyba“ group of companies. Through its other subsidiaries, Vilniaus prekyba, UAB manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as companies providing real estate development and management services across the Baltic states, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.



