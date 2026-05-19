Atos Selected by Viasat to Modernize Global Digital Workplace Operations

Irving, Texas, USA – Paris, France – May 19, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced it has been selected by Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications, to deliver a multi-year digital workplace modernization program across the company’s operations in the United States and worldwide.

The agreement strengthens Atos’ presence in North America and expands its role supporting organizations that deliver mission-critical communications services. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Viasat provides secure connectivity solutions for aviation, government, maritime, consumer, and enterprise markets. Following its 2023 acquisition of Inmarsat, Viasat launched a global integration initiative to streamline IT services and provide a more unified, modern employee experience across its worldwide operations.

“Viasat is a critical player in the global communications ecosystem, and we are proud to support their next phase of digital modernization,” said Michael Grunberg, head of Atos North America. “Our deep digital workplace expertise enables global organizations such as Viasat to scale securely, efficiently, and offer a world-class digital experience for their end user community.”

“Atos demonstrated the flexibility, technical expertise, and customer-centric approach required to unify our global workforce and elevate the employee experience,” noted Scott Shippy, acting head of Global IT at Viasat. “Atos’ capabilities align closely with our goals for a modern, secure, and high-performing digital environment.”

As part of the partnership, Atos is supporting Viasat’s transition to a next-generation digital workplace by delivering enhanced service desk capabilities, advanced support services, and intelligent collaboration solutions. The program is designed to simplify IT operations, improve responsiveness, and provide employees with consistent, high-quality support—regardless of location.

Atos is committed to delivering a seamless and dependable digital experience for Viasat’s global workforce. The partnership reflects Atos’ continued investment in the North American

market, where the company delivers digital workplace services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and infrastructure modernization for leading enterprises and public sector organizations.





Atos Press Release Page





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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact Leonard Herbeck | leonard.herbeck@atos.net