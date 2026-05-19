Qosmedix Reinforces Position as “The Beauty Sourcing Company” to Support the Evolving Needs of Beauty Brands

Ronkonkoma, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosmedix, a long-standing supplier to the beauty industry and subsidiary of Qosina, is reinforcing its position as “The Beauty Sourcing Company,” reflecting its expanded role in helping beauty and personal care brands navigate increasingly complex sourcing, operational, and supply chain demands.

For nearly 40 years, Qosmedix has supported beauty brands with sourcing solutions designed to improve consistency, streamline procurement, and simplify vendor management. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, brands face growing operational pressure, fragmented supplier ecosystems, and increasing demands for speed and efficiency.

“Beauty brands are managing more complexity than ever before,” said Sari Sternschein, President of Qosmedix. “Sourcing is no longer just about purchasing products — it directly impacts execution, efficiency, and speed to market. Our role has evolved alongside our customers’ needs, and this position reflects the broader support we provide across sourcing, logistics, and operations.”

Today’s beauty brands often coordinate multiple suppliers, timelines, and requirements across packaging, applicators, customization, logistics, and fulfillment. Qosmedix streamlines this process by integrating products, sourcing expertise, and supply chain coordination into one sourcing partnership.

As “The Beauty Sourcing Company,” Qosmedix helps brands reduce vendor fragmentation, improve procurement efficiency, and simplify day-to-day sourcing management. Its integrated approach provides greater consistency, operational clarity, and flexibility throughout the product lifecycle.

With over four decades of experience, Qosmedix continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the beauty industry while maintaining a focus on reliability, execution, and long-term partnership.

About Qosmedix

Qosmedix, a subsidiary of Qosina, provides integrated sourcing solutions for beauty brands seeking greater control, consistency, and efficiency. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise, Qosmedix combines products, customization, and supply chain support into one streamlined solution—from applicators and packaging to custom sourcing, kitting, and logistics. Serving as a single sourcing partner, the company helps procurement and product teams reduce vendor complexity, improve execution, and maintain supply chain consistency. By simplifying sourcing and aligning solutions with brand goals, Qosmedix enables beauty and personal care brands to operate more efficiently and execute with confidence across every stage of the product lifecycle. Qosmedix operates in accordance with internationally recognized quality standards and sustainability initiatives, including ISO certifications and a Greenly Silver Medal for its environmental performance.

Contact Info



Rachelle Morrow

rmorrow@qosina.com

+1 631-242-3000