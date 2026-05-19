Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite IoT Strategic Business Research Report 2026 with Coverage of Major Players Such as Airbus, Astrocast, EchoStar Mobile, Fleet Space Technologies, Globalstar

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite IoT - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite IoT was estimated at US$48.8 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$167.6 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The rise of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite IoT marks a significant shift in global connectivity, offering a strategic middle ground between Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite networks. Positioned between 2,000 km and 35,786 km above Earth's surface, MEO satellites deliver a unique combination of low latency, high bandwidth, and extended coverage, making them an ideal choice for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across diverse industries.



One of the biggest advantages of MEO for IoT is its ability to support massive machine-to-machine (M2M) communication without the congestion and high operational costs associated with terrestrial networks. This makes it particularly valuable for remote and hard-to-reach areas, where fiber-optic and cellular networks are either unavailable or prohibitively expensive. Industries such as maritime, oil & gas, agriculture, logistics, and defense are increasingly turning to MEO satellite IoT for seamless, real-time data exchange that enables predictive maintenance, fleet tracking, and environmental monitoring.

Furthermore, the higher orbital altitude of MEO satellites reduces the number of satellites required for continuous global coverage, ensuring a more cost-effective and scalable solution for large-scale IoT deployments.

What Is Driving the Growth of the MEO Satellite IoT Market?



The growth in the MEO satellite IoT market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for global IoT connectivity, advancements in satellite miniaturization, and the expansion of 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN). The lack of reliable terrestrial connectivity in developing regions has created a strong demand for satellite IoT solutions, with MEO networks emerging as a cost-effective alternative to ground-based infrastructure. Additionally, the rise of smart industries and digital transformation initiatives has fueled investment in cloud-integrated satellite IoT platforms, enabling businesses to harness AI-driven insights for automation and decision-making.



The development of hybrid satellite-terrestrial networks is another significant driver, as telecom providers seek to bridge coverage gaps in rural, maritime, and aeronautical environments. Companies such as SES, Telesat, and Intelsat are actively collaborating with telecom giants like Verizon and AT&T to integrate MEO satellite IoT into existing 5G and low-power IoT ecosystems. Furthermore, the growing use of satellite-based IoT for climate resilience and environmental sustainability initiatives is shaping the future of MEO satellite services. By enabling precision tracking of deforestation, ocean pollution, and carbon emissions, MEO IoT is playing a pivotal role in global conservation efforts.



As low-cost satellite launch capabilities and software-defined payloads continue to evolve, MEO satellite IoT is expected to become more accessible to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), further democratizing global IoT connectivity. With its ability to offer a balance between speed, coverage, and cost-efficiency, MEO satellite IoT is well-positioned to revolutionize industries and pave the way for the next generation of intelligent, interconnected ecosystems.



What Are the Latest Technological Advancements Driving MEO Satellite IoT?



Technological breakthroughs in software-defined networking (SDN), artificial intelligence (AI), and low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) are revolutionizing MEO satellite IoT capabilities. One of the most significant advancements is the integration of edge computing, allowing IoT devices to process and analyze data locally before transmitting only the most relevant insights to ground stations. This reduces bandwidth consumption, enhances decision-making speed, and minimizes operational costs for enterprises relying on real-time analytics.



Another key development is the emergence of high-throughput satellites (HTS) and frequency-agnostic communication systems. MEO satellite operators are increasingly deploying HTS technology, which utilizes multiple spot beams to optimize bandwidth allocation, significantly boosting network efficiency for IoT applications. Additionally, frequency flexibility across Ka-band, Ku-band, and L-band ensures uninterrupted connectivity even in regions with adverse weather conditions. This is crucial for industries such as aviation and maritime operations, where seamless, high-reliability IoT connectivity is essential for flight safety, navigation, and real-time asset monitoring.



Advances in small satellite constellations and inter-satellite link (ISL) technology are also enhancing MEO's potential in IoT connectivity. Unlike traditional single-satellite networks, modern MEO satellite constellations leverage laser-based ISLs to facilitate ultra-fast data transmission between satellites, reducing latency and ensuring continuous coverage. This has opened new possibilities for smart city deployments, autonomous transportation systems, and border surveillance, where real-time data synchronization is critical for operations.



Which Industries Are Accelerating the Adoption of MEO Satellite IoT?



The industrial IoT (IIoT) sector is experiencing a surge in MEO satellite IoT adoption, driven by the need for ubiquitous, high-performance connectivity in remote locations. One of the fastest-growing segments is the energy sector, where MEO IoT solutions are being used for pipeline monitoring, offshore drilling surveillance, and smart grid management. The ability to remotely track equipment health, detect leaks, and optimize energy distribution has led to significant cost savings and increased operational efficiency for energy providers worldwide.



Another key adopter is the global supply chain and logistics industry, which is leveraging MEO satellite IoT for real-time fleet tracking, asset management, and predictive analytics. With the increasing demand for just-in-time (JIT) delivery models, logistics companies are turning to MEO-powered IoT to enhance cargo security, reduce transit delays, and improve overall supply chain visibility. Similarly, the agriculture sector is benefiting from MEO IoT applications such as precision farming, soil moisture monitoring, and automated irrigation systems, enabling farmers to boost productivity while reducing resource wastage.



Governments and military organizations are also heavily investing in MEO-based IoT for defense and national security applications. From battlefield surveillance and autonomous UAV coordination to secure satellite communication for troops, MEO satellite IoT is playing a vital role in enhancing situational awareness and mission-critical decision-making. Additionally, disaster management agencies are utilizing MEO IoT networks to track hurricanes, wildfires, and seismic activity, ensuring timely responses and minimizing the impact of natural disasters on vulnerable communities.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Airbus Defence and Space, Astrocast, EchoStar Mobile, Fleet Space Technologies, Globalstar and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Satellite IoT Backhaul segment, which is expected to reach US$128.4 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 20.5%. The Direct-to-Satellite segment is also set to grow at 15.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $14.3 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $28.7 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Service Type (Satellite IoT Backhaul, Direct-to-Satellite)

Frequency Band (L-Band, Ku- & Ka-band, S-Band)

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Application (Maritime, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & logistics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military & Defense, Other Applications).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $167.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite IoT - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

Market Trends & Drivers

Proliferation of Remote Asset Monitoring Needs Spurs Adoption of MEO Satellite IoT

Rising Demand for Maritime Connectivity Throws the Spotlight on MEO-Based IoT Networks

Increasing Global Military Surveillance Budgets Strengthen Business Case for MEO Satellite IoT Solutions

Expansion of Cross-Border Logistics and Smart Supply Chains Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Accelerated Digitalization in Agriculture Propels Growth in Satellite-Enabled IoT Services

Deployment of Smart Energy Grids in Remote Regions Generates Demand for Persistent Satellite IoT Connectivity

Surge in Climate and Environmental Monitoring Initiatives Drives Adoption of MEO Satellite IoT

Growing Role of IoT in Disaster Management and Early Warning Systems Spurs Demand for MEO Infrastructure

Expansion of Global Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration Throws the Spotlight on Robust MEO IoT Networks

Integration of Edge Computing and AI in Space Strengthens Business Case for MEO IoT Deployments

Demand for High-Speed, Low-Latency Communications Accelerates Shift Toward MEO Over GEO Alternatives

Competition: Some of the Companies Featured in This Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite IoT Market Report

Airbus Defence and Space

Astrocast

EchoStar Mobile

Fleet Space Technologies

Globalstar

ICEYE

Iridium Communications

Kineis

Lacuna Space

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Myriota

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB SE

OneWeb

Orbcomm

Pixxel

SES S.A.

Sky and Space Global

SpaceX

Thales Alenia Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qltcry

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