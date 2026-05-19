TOPDON USA to Showcase Thermal Imaging Technology During NASCAR on Prime Practice & Qualifying Coverage From Nashville Superspeedway

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA (https://www.topdon.us), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, technology, and software solutions for DIY and automotive repair professionals, will showcase its TC005 advanced handheld thermal imaging technology during a live NASCAR on Prime Practice and Qualifying session from Nashville Superspeedway. The live demonstration, which will air on Saturday, May 30, will showcase how TOPDON’s thermal imaging is tied to helping shape the future of automotive repair and its motorsports racing applications.

“Our thermal imaging technology is ideal for DIY and pro auto techs, but it can also be an invaluable tool for the motorsports industry,” said Justin Herald, Director of Marketing at TOPDON USA. “Teaming up with Amazon was a logical opportunity for us. Our customers are not just gearheads who love to wrench on their cars in the garage or on the job; they’re also motorsports enthusiasts who appreciate the bone-shaking sounds of engines roaring around the track at 9,000 RPM.”

TOPDON USA will run a two-month campaign on Prime Video that will kick off Saturday, May 9. TOPDON USA will run a 30-second commercial featuring a father and daughter working on a vehicle together, illustrating how the TOPDON brand extends beyond auto diagnostic tools to create shared experiences. The campaign will run through June 2026, highlighted by the on-air thermal imaging presentation during the Cracker Barrel 400 Practice & Qualifying session from Nashville. The on-air team will demonstrate how the TOPDON TC005 thermal camera can be applied on the racetrack to maximize vehicle performance.

“We’re excited to work with the TOPDON USA team on the first-ever, product spotlight within our NASCAR Practice & Qualifying coverage,” said Amy McDevitt, Head of Sports Brand Partnerships, Amazon Ads. “NASCAR fans come from a diverse background and many of them appreciate learning the motorsports application of the latest roadside technology. This execution is the first-of-its-kind product demonstration within our Practice & Qualifying coverage during our NASCAR on Prime coverage.”

The TC005 is a professional thermal camera built for precise, measurable inspections. Featuring 256×192 IR resolution with TISR-supported image processing, enhancing it to an effective 512×384, it delivers clear thermal detail for electrical, industrial, and technical work. An integrated visible-light camera and built-in laser distance measurement provide added context and accuracy during use.

“There are a multitude of ways the TC005 thermal camera can help improve the efficiency of a racecar,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “For example, engineers can analyze temperature distribution in tires to ensure maximum grip. The TC005 can also spot brake heat that could lead to glazing, cracking or fading. Engine health can also be monitored by tracking cylinder head temperatures. Extending beyond the racecar, the TOPDON TC005 thermal imaging camera can analyze track surfaces for temperature changes to predict grip levels, or even spot liquids on the track that appear as different temperatures than the pavement.”

The TC005 thermal camera is available through TOPDON’s national distribution network.

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.topdon.us. Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

TOPDON USA Media Contact

Aaron Cook | TimePiece PR & Marketing | ACook@TPRM.com or (214) 520-3430

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