Global Healthcare IT Services Market to Reach $748.47 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider, the Healthcare IT Services Market size was valued at USD 209.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 748.47 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.59% during 2026-2035.”

The factors leading to growth of the Healthcare IT Services Market involve the rising digitalization of the healthcare industry, the rising usage of electronic health records, and the rising demand for telehealth services. The rising focus on better patient care, efficient processes, and data-driven decisions is likely to aid further adoption.





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The U.S. Healthcare IT Services Market was valued at USD 62.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 214.12 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.13% from 2026-2035.

The U.S. healthcare information technology services market growth drivers are rapid adoption of EHRs (electronic health records), high adoption of telemedicine services, as well as AI and cloud-based healthcare solutions usage. Another driver of growth in this market is increasing importance of providing improved quality of care and efficiency.

The Europe Healthcare IT Services Market is estimated to be USD 58.16 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 196.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.93% during 2026–2035.

The European market for healthcare IT services has a significant share because of the strong healthcare infrastructure available in Europe, digitalization, and regulatory mechanisms which facilitate evidence-based medicine. The use of EHRs, telemedicine, and HIS is helping the market grow.

Rising Digital Transformation Across Healthcare Systems to Boost Market Growth Globally

There is growing awareness in the healthcare sector that digital technologies can help in improving efficiency of operations and providing patient care. With growing use of electronic health records, health information exchanges, and hospital management software there is a strong demand for health care IT services. Growing need of sharing real-time patient data among various health care providers is fostering use of interoperability solutions. Task automation is gradually catching up in the healthcare sector.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Data Management segment dominated the Healthcare IT Services Market in 2025 with approximately 32% share due to the growing need for centralized storage, organization, and retrieval of vast volumes of patient and clinical data across healthcare systems. The Security & Compliance Management segment is the fastest-growing as several healthcare providers are focused on increasing their investments in a security framework globally.

By Technology

Big Data Analytics segment dominated the Healthcare IT Services Market in 2025 with approximately 38% share owing to its capability to analyze huge amounts of both structured and unstructured healthcare data to provide clinical and operational insights. The AI & Machine Learning segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of intelligent algorithms in the field of diagnostics, treatment planning, and operational optimization.

By Deployment Mode

On-premises segment dominated the Healthcare IT Services Market in 2025 with approximately 56% share owing to high levels of data security requirements, regulatory compliances, and control over patients' sensitive information. The cloud segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of CAGR owing to rising demands for scalable and cost-effective IT solutions in healthcare.

By Service

HCIT Integration Systems segment dominated the Healthcare IT Services Market in 2025 with approximately 28% share owing to the necessity for seamless integration between different healthcare software and systems. Telehealth Solutions segment is expected to register the fastest growth in CAGR due to rising need for remote patient consultation, virtual visits, and increased accessibility.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Healthcare IT Services Market, commanding a market share of nearly 41% in 2025. Among the important factors that supported growth in the region were the prevalence of advanced healthcare facilities, high adoption rates of electronic health records, and use of digital solutions in healthcare.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region by CAGR within the healthcare IT service market due to the high pace of the digital transformation taking place in the healthcare industry, together with the increasing adoption of innovative healthcare IT solutions. Investments in hospitals' infrastructure development, the increasing demand for telemedicine solutions, and increasing electronic health records are driving the market's growth.

Recent Developments:

2026 : Optum expanded AI-powered payer-provider integration, improving claims automation, fraud detection, and real-time healthcare data exchange across large-scale insurance and provider networks.

: Optum expanded AI-powered payer-provider integration, improving claims automation, fraud detection, and real-time healthcare data exchange across large-scale insurance and provider networks. 2026: Oracle Health expanded autonomous EHR capabilities using generative AI to automate clinical documentation, coding, and patient record summarization, enabling reduced administrative burden for healthcare providers.

Major Healthcare IT Services Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Epic Systems

Oracle Health

McKesson Corporation

Optum

Cognizant

Accenture

IBM

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Infosys

HCLTech

Cerner Corporation

athenahealth

Teladoc Health

Amwell

Change Healthcare

InterSystems

Healthcare IT Services Market Key Segments

By Application

Systems & Network Management

Data Management

Application Management

Security & Compliance Management

Others

By Technology

AI & Machine Learning

Big Data Analytics

Threat Intelligence

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Service

Population Health Management Services

HCIT Integration Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Laboratory Information Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Infection Surveillance Solutions

Others

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & DIGITAL HEALTH REVENUE METRICS – helps you understand SaaS pricing models, per-user licensing structures, deployment contracts, managed healthcare IT services, and monetization trends across AI-driven and value-based digital healthcare platforms.

– helps you understand SaaS pricing models, per-user licensing structures, deployment contracts, managed healthcare IT services, and monetization trends across AI-driven and value-based digital healthcare platforms. HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of EHR systems, telehealth platforms, AI-powered clinical decision support tools, cloud healthcare infrastructure, and interoperability solutions across healthcare ecosystems.

– helps you evaluate adoption of EHR systems, telehealth platforms, AI-powered clinical decision support tools, cloud healthcare infrastructure, and interoperability solutions across healthcare ecosystems. HOSPITAL WORKFLOW & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze workflow automation in scheduling, admissions, discharge management, patient data accessibility, and optimization of hospital staff, beds, and medical equipment utilization.

– helps you analyze workflow automation in scheduling, admissions, discharge management, patient data accessibility, and optimization of hospital staff, beds, and medical equipment utilization. CLOUD INTEGRATION & CYBERSECURITY METRICS – helps you assess migration trends from on-premises systems to cloud-based healthcare platforms, cybersecurity investments, compliance management, and secure patient data exchange capabilities.

– helps you assess migration trends from on-premises systems to cloud-based healthcare platforms, cybersecurity investments, compliance management, and secure patient data exchange capabilities. PATIENT CARE & CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in AI-assisted diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, digital treatment planning, and enhanced patient engagement through connected healthcare technologies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in AI-assisted diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, digital treatment planning, and enhanced patient engagement through connected healthcare technologies. HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION & PROCESS AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you uncover improvements in administrative efficiency, reduction in manual paperwork, faster claims and billing processes, and streamlined healthcare management operations.

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Healthcare IT Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 209.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 748.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.59% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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