Oliver James to Lead MainStreet Bank’s Commercial and Government Contract Lending Team

FAIRFAX, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: MNSB) parent company of MainStreet Bank announced the appointment of Oliver James as Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial & Industrial and Government Contract Lending. A 25-year veteran of the D.C. banking community, Mr. James’ is well-suited to lead the Bank’s specialized team.

"We are excited to welcome Oliver to the MainStreet team," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "His track record working with companies in the public sector and structuring complex financing solutions fits with our objective to grow market share. Our lending team is highly respected for delivery and execution, which strongly enhances our ability to exceed customer needs.”

James added, “MainStreet Bank has a reputation for being a nimble, creative partner for businesses in the D.C. Metropolitan area. I look forward to sharing my expertise with a team that understands the unique cash flow and working capital needs of our customers.”

Mr. James started his career in banking in 2001 at Wachovia where he completed their leadership development and training program. He is Omega Commercial Credit Certified and holds a background in economics from Brooklands College in London. Beyond his professional achievements, he is an active member of the community, formerly serving on the board of directors for the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, Middleburg and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed714eb5-dfb6-4660-ada7-39a44f3cb12f