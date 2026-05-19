Nanterre, 19 May 2026

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2026

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





April YTD at the end of April (4 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Autoroutes −5.0% −2.5% Light vehicles −6.0% −3.2% Heavy vehicles +1.1% +1.3%

In April, light vehicle traffic was impacted by the sharp rise in fuel prices, consequence of the outbreak of the crisis in the Middle East at the end of February.

However, it has been more resilient on motorway sections located in peri-urban areas (Escota, A355: western bypass of Strasbourg and Duplex A86 in western Paris).

On the other hand, heavy vehicle traffic, which is less sensitive to fuel prices, continued to show a positive trend. This reflects the good momentum of manufacturing output in France during the first months of the year.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





April YTD at the end of April

(4 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -1.2% +0.8% Portugal (ANA) +2.3% +3.5% United Kingdom* -2.7% -1.3% France -2.7% -2.2% Serbia +7.2% +8.3% Hungary +0.6% +2.7% Mexico (OMA) -4.1% +2.5% United States of America -1.2% -4.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +11% +10% Costa Rica +9.0% +12% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -1.5% -1.8% Brazil +5.1% +7.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) -7.0% -3.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -8.2% -2.7% Cabo Verde +6.2% +15%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

In April, the airports in the VINCI Airports network recorded mixed trends, depending on the different geographical exposures of their routes and their specific local contexts.

Overall, thanks to its strong geographical diversification, VINCI Airports’ traffic proved resilient.



III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





April YTD at the end of April

(4 months)



% change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -3.6% -1.9% Portugal (ANA) +1.0% +1.8% United Kingdom* +0.3% -1.7% France -1.9% -1.4% Serbia +4.0% +4.7% Hungary -1.9% +0.8% Mexico (OMA) -5.1% +0.7% United States of America -33% -23% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +10% +5.2% Costa Rica +23% +25% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +1.4% -2.8% Brazil +1.9% +3.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) -9.0% -7.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -6.5% +1.3% Cabo Verde +12% +14%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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