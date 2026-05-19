Participation notification by SIH Partners

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, May 19, 2026, 17:45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), SIH Partners, LLLP recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.

Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold is crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total May 13, 2026 - - -

The notification, dated May 14, 2026, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Downward crossing of the lowest threshold Update of a previous notification concerning financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 13, 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: Susquehanna International Securities Limited is able to rely on the trading book exemption, and its trading book position has fallen below the 3% threshold as of 13 May 2026, such that the exemption conditions are satisfied.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: SIH Partners, LLLP, One Commerce Center 1201 N Orange Street Suite 715, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d’Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65

Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66

investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47

media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

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