VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 11th to May 15th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, May 18th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 11th to May 15th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 11th to May 15th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI11/05/2026FR00001254861 100127,636360AQEU
VINCI11/05/2026FR000012548619 400127,825640CEUX
VINCI11/05/2026FR0000125486950127,657890TQEX
VINCI11/05/2026FR000012548679 391128,553440XPAR
VINCI12/05/2026FR00001254861 729128,090775AQEU
VINCI12/05/2026FR000012548622 422128,143587CEUX
VINCI12/05/2026FR00001254862 500128,113000TQEX
VINCI12/05/2026FR000012548652 705128,398046XPAR
VINCI13/05/2026FR00001254867 000126,211071AQEU
VINCI13/05/2026FR000012548637 263126,052642CEUX
VINCI13/05/2026FR00001254864 782126,260059TQEX
VINCI13/05/2026FR000012548635 319126,408803XPAR
VINCI14/05/2026FR00001254864 660126,928112AQEU
VINCI14/05/2026FR000012548621 533126,915808CEUX
VINCI14/05/2026FR00001254864 583126,953611TQEX
VINCI14/05/2026FR000012548653 588127,229983XPAR
VINCI15/05/2026FR00001254868 985125,520829AQEU
VINCI15/05/2026FR000012548662 529125,317196CEUX
VINCI15/05/2026FR00001254866 556125,343441TQEX
VINCI15/05/2026FR00001254866 294126,580855XPAR
      
  TOTAL433 289127,1324 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 11-05-26 to 15-05-26 vGB
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 