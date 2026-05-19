Judge Consulting Group Recognized as a 2026 Top Managed Service Provider by CRN in MSP 500’s Elite 150 Category

WAYNE, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Judge Consulting Group to its 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite category. This marks Judge Consulting’s fifth consecutive year earning recognition on the prestigious MSP 500 list, which highlights the leading managed service providers in North America driving innovation, operational excellence, and business impact for their clients.

The CRN MSP 500 list recognizes organizations that deliver forward-thinking managed services designed to help businesses navigate today’s increasingly complex IT environments. Inclusion in the Elite 150 category is reserved for solution providers with robust, end-to-end managed service portfolios supporting mid-market and enterprise organizations through a combination of cloud, hybrid, and on-premises solutions.

Through its managed services and consulting offerings, Judge Consulting helps organizations optimize IT investments, improve operational resilience, accelerate AI integration, and accelerate digital transformation, enabling clients to stay focused on their core business while Judge manages and modernizes their technology environments.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

"We are thrilled to be included and recognized by CRN as an Elite Managed Service Provider for the fifth consecutive year," stated John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “Judge Consulting is committed to providing our clients with fully customizable and scalable solutions, allowing us to align directly with our client’s business and strategic goals. With the acceleration and adoption of AI into all lines of business, being flexible and responsive to clients needs is more important than ever. Recognition on the Elite 150 list of MSP organizations is a testament to the hard work dedication of our team."

Judge Consulting, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

About Judge Consulting:

Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group. The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States and Canada, Judge partners with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100. Through its deep technical understanding and industry influence, Judge Consulting helps its clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.