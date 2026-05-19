CVLT DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Commvault (CVLT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 17, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Commvault To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Commvault between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Commvault Systems, Inc. (“Commvault” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVLT) and reminds investors of the July 17, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

Defendants provided investors with material information pertaining to Commvault’s projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company’s new net ARR growth. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Commvault’s securities at artificially inflated prices.



On January 27, 2026, Commvault reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025, including "40% growth in SaaS ARR to $364 million," as noted by the Company's Chief Accounting Officer ("CAO") during the earnings call to discuss these results. Additionally, the CAO said "60% of our deals actually closed in the last few weeks of the quarter." According to Bloomberg Intelligence, "SaaS ARR growth of 40% represents a meaningful deceleration from 56%" reported for the second quarter fiscal 2026.



Following this news, Commvault stock declined over 31% on January 27, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Commvault’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Commvault class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/CVLT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5