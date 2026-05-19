XRP Ecosystem Participants Turn Attention Toward SurgeXRP Presale Amid Growing Interest in XRPL-Based RWA Infrastructure





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP , a tokenized real estate marketplace being developed on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has announced the launch of its SGP token presale ahead of the project’s planned Q3 2026 beta rollout. The company states that the platform is being designed to connect blockchain infrastructure with rental real estate ownership frameworks through XRPL-based tokenization technology.

One project currently gaining visibility among XRP community participants is SurgeXRP, a tokenized real estate marketplace being developed on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The platform is focused on enabling blockchain-based access to rental real estate infrastructure through tokenization frameworks connected to operational property ownership structures.

According to the project team, SurgeXRP aims to address several longstanding barriers associated with traditional real estate participation, including limited accessibility, geographic restrictions, liquidity constraints and operational complexity.

The project’s initial rollout strategy centers around income-generating rental properties, including short-term and vacation rental assets.

SurgeXRP states that properties onboarded to the platform are intended to operate through dedicated legal structures designed to connect off-chain ownership frameworks with on-chain digital asset representation powered by XRPL infrastructure.

The company cites XRP Ledger’s transaction efficiency, settlement speed and tokenization capabilities as key factors behind the decision to build within the XRPL ecosystem.

SGP Utility Token

At the center of the ecosystem is the SGP utility token, which the project says is expected to support various platform-related functions, including governance participation, staking-related mechanisms, ecosystem incentives and access to future platform utilities.

According to SurgeXRP, the SGP token has a fixed supply of 200 million tokens with no future minting planned. The company also states that 50% of the total token supply has been allocated to presale participants.

The project further notes that the final token valuation is intended to be determined by overall XRP participation during the presale period.

Presale and Platform Roadmap

SurgeXRP has announced that the SGP presale is currently live for a limited 60-day period ahead of the project’s planned beta launch targeted for Q3 2026.

Following completion of the presale, the project states that SGP is expected to become available on XRPL-native decentralized exchanges, including Magnetic DEX and XPMarket.

Participation Process

According to the project, users interested in participating in the presale can do so by using a compatible non-custodial wallet such as Xaman, funding the wallet with XRP and following the instructions available on the official SurgeXRP presale portal.

About SurgeXRP

SurgeXRP is a tokenized real estate marketplace being developed on the XRP Ledger, focused on connecting blockchain infrastructure with rental real estate ownership frameworks.

Website: https://surgexrp.com



Whitepaper: https://docs.surgexrp.com



Telegram: https://t.me/surgexrpdotcom



X: https://x.com/surgexrpdotcom



Email: support@surgexrp.com

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