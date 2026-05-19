RADICL Defense Inc. Names Carahsoft Distributor of the Year for 2025

Company Recognized for Delivering Significant Impact and Value

RESTON, Va. , May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Distributor of the Year for 2025 by RADICL Defense, Inc., a Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) and compliance provider for organizations serving national defense and critical infrastructure. The award was announced in March and recognizes Carahsoft’s measurable impact on broadening RADICL’s market reach and supporting the delivery of its cybersecurity and compliance solutions to Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations.

“Carahsoft has been an exceptional partner to RADICL and an integral part of our ecosystem within the DIB and highly regulated cybersecurity landscape,” said Jen Lee, Director of Channels at RADICL. “The team truly understands our solutions and consistently matches us with customers and partners who have an immediate need for what we deliver. We value Carahsoft’s expertise, collaboration and commitment to solving real-world cybersecurity and compliance challenges. Just as importantly, Carahsoft is a fantastic team to work with, and we look forward to continuing to advance our mission together.”

As RADICL’s Master Government Aggregator® since 2024, Carahsoft has played a pivotal role in delivering the company’s cybersecurity and compliance solutions to the DIB. Leveraging extensive expertise in both the DIB and the broader cybersecurity landscape, Carahsoft’s dedicated sales and marketing teams have driven measurable results through targeted marketing campaigns, high-impact industry events and strategic demand generation initiatives.

These efforts, including generating qualified leads, supporting multiple solution demonstrations and co-hosting the webinar, “Cyber Resilience at the Crossroads,” have expanded RADICL’s reach and visibility across DIB organizations.

“We are pleased to receive RADICL’s Distributor of the Year award,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Solutions Program Executive at Carahsoft. “This recognition underscores our continued focus on driving value through strong partnerships and our commitment to empowering organizations with impactful, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to building on our momentum with RADICL to deliver critical cyberthreat protection capabilities to the DIB.”

RADICL’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or RADICL@carahsoft.com. Explore RADICL’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com