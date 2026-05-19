EZVIZ Turns Up the Heat for Hot Sale Mexico 2026 with Smart Home Deals for Safer, Easier Living

MEXICO CITY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Mexico’s highly anticipated Hot Sale returns, EZVIZ is bringing families unbeatable offers on its most popular smart home essentials. Known as a trusted smart home companion for households worldwide, EZVIZ is making it easier than ever for Mexican families to upgrade their homes with intelligent, reliable protection.

To cut through the noise of endless promotions, EZVIZ has handpicked a selection of customer-favorite smart cameras and smart locks, offering exclusive discounts on devices designed to enhance home security, convenience, and everyday peace of mind. Whether monitoring the front door, protecting outdoor spaces, or staying connected with loved ones indoors, EZVIZ products deliver powerful features in an easy-to-use experience.

C6N G1 Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera – now $799, saving $100

Stay close to home from anywhere. With wide pan-and-tilt coverage and stunning 4K clarity, the C6N G1 helps families check in on every corner of the home in lifelike detail. Smart alerts notify users of important moments, from a pet moving around to a baby crying or unexpected sounds.

H9c Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now $1499, saving $400

One camera, double the protection. The H9c features a dual-lens design that reduces blind spots and monitors multiple zones at once. When motion is detected in the wide-angle view, the lower lens automatically follows and zooms in for a closer look, while intelligent alerts help identify approaching people and vehicles.

H8c Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now $1469, saving $130

Protect every corner with ease. The H8c delivers enhanced 4K resolution, auto-zoom tracking, and preset patrol points to monitor key areas automatically. Red-blue warning lights help deter intruders, adding a visible layer of defense day and night.

DL05 Smart Fingerprint Lock – now $1125, saving $600

Say goodbye to lost keys. The DL05 offers multiple unlocking options, including fingerprint, passcode, card, and app control. With an aluminum alloy body, IP65 weather resistance, anti-peeping passwords, child safety lock, and integration with EZVIZ cameras, it brings smarter access and greater peace of mind to the front door.

andreas@ispiderpr.com



Photo available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88fc0769-99c3-44ea-83fe-59c3b277b0a0