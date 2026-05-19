Archaeological Consultants, Inc. Celebrates 50-Year Milestone in Florida

Sarasota, Florida, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archaeological Consultants, Inc. (ACI), Florida’s longest-serving cultural resource management company, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of work that has quietly shaped how communities across the state grow and evolve. From projects with NASA to statewide transportation infrastructure and local development, the firm has played a pivotal role in helping Florida move forward with deeper understanding of the State's heritage and buried history.

Founded in Sarasota in 1976 by archaeologist Marion Almy, who was soon joined by archaeologist Joan Deming, ACI has operated under the same name and ownership for half a century, a distinction that is rare within the field. Today, the firm is led by Marion’s daughter, Maranda Kles, PhD, RPA, who joined in 2018, continuing a legacy rooted in scientific rigor, ethical responsibility, and long-term stewardship.

“Reaching 50 years is both humbling and energizing,” said Dr. Kles, ACI President. “This milestone reflects the trust our clients have placed in us, the dedication of our team, and a shared commitment to doing this work thoughtfully and well. We are proud of the role we have played in Florida’s story and excited about what the next chapter holds.”

ACI specializes in identifying, evaluating, and preserving archaeological and historical resources, providing services required prior to construction and working closely with engineering firms, developers, and public agencies. The company is known for its ability to deliver solutions that align preservation with responsible development.

The ACI team includes archaeologists and architectural historians who specialize in Florida resources. Most were educated in Florida programs or completed Florida-based research, an approach that reflects the firm’s belief that the work is best conducted by professionals who understand the Sunshine State’s unique environmental and cultural context.

“Florida’s environment and culture history are unique,” added Dr. Kles. “Having professionals who are trained in Florida about Florida makes a significant difference in the quality of the work and the advice we give our clients.”

Over the past five decades, ACI has contributed to hundreds of notable projects, including work for universities, state parks, historic downtowns, and coastal communities. One memorable example is the firm’s participation in the “Resilient Heritage in the Nation’s Oldest City” project in St. Augustine, evaluating the impacts of sea level rise and how environmental changes affect the city’s archaeological sites and historic structures. Based on a detailed review of numerous excavations and monitoring projects, the ACI team contributed to an award-winning educational report and website focused on protecting St. Augustine against flooding.

ACI employs 25 full-time and 10 part-time professionals and has experienced significant growth in recent years while remaining intentionally focused and client driven. As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, the firm is honoring a legacy built on knowledge and trust, while reaffirming its role as a steady and experienced partner.

For founder Marion Almy, the anniversary represents both reflection and pride in the women-led firm’s continuity.

“When ACI started, Joan and I wanted to build a company that did careful, ethical work and earned the respect of clients, communities, and our peers,” said Almy. “Seeing the firm reach 50 years, still independent, still focused on those same goals, and now guided by the next generation, is incredibly meaningful. It tells me that the foundation we built was strong and that this work will continue to matter for years to come.”

About Archaeological Consultants, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Archaeological Consultants, Inc. (ACI) is Florida’s first choice for full-service cultural resource management, and a certified woman-owned small business. The Sarasota-based company’s mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural resources through focusing on its clients’ needs. ACI develops responsible solutions that balance development and preservation and gain strong support from all interested parties. ACI incorporates new technologies that improve data collection, interpretation, and presentation to achieve client objectives, meet regulatory requirements, and protect valuable cultural resources. https://aci-crm.com/

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