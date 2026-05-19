Banyan River Trust Surpasses $6 Million in Equity Directed to Affordable Housing Families Across 48 States

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banyan River Trust, a nonprofit organization committed to expanding access to affordable housing, has announced it has directed more than $6 million in equity to families across 48 continental U.S. states. The milestone underscores the organization’s steady growth at a time when the gap between affordable housing supply and demand continues to widen.

The need has never been greater. Across the country, low- and moderate-income families face a housing market built almost entirely around expensive properties, leaving millions without viable paths to stable homeownership or equitable transitions.

For Cindy, a Florida resident who worked with Banyan River Trust, the experience was life-changing. So moved by the organization’s approach, she continued reaching out for months after her own transaction - eventually joining the team and going on to help hundreds of other families find affordable housing solutions.

“Over the last several decades, we’ve witnessed a growing and significant gap between the supply and demand of affordable housing,” said Tyler Nix, Founder of Banyan River Trust. “The entire industry is geared to serve expensive housing, leaving millions behind. Banyan isn’t likely to close that gap alone, but we are committed to making a meaningful difference for hundreds of families every year.”

Banyan River Trust works with families navigating mobile and manufactured home transitions, applying real estate strategies typically reserved for investors to achieve charitable outcomes. The organization currently serves approximately 250 families per year, with an average of $24,000 in equity directed per household.

Operating in every continental U.S. state, Banyan River Trust fills a gap that traditional nonprofit housing organizations rarely address - the intersection of mobile home ownership, equity transfer, and community stability.

For more information about Banyan River Trust and its Paths to Homeownership program, visit thebanyanriver.org.

About Banyan River Trust

Banyan River Trust is a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to affordable housing across the United States. Founded by Tyler Nix, the organization has directed more than $6 million in equity to families in need, serving approximately 250 households annually across 48 states.

Media Contact:

Tim Dillon

tim@thebanyanriver.org

512-501-2004