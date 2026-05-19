Google Research and Synaptics Partner to Showcase Immersive Edge AI experiences powered by the Coralboard™ at Google I/O 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) and Google Research will spotlight Edge AI use cases on the recently announced Synaptics Coralboard™ at Google I/O 2026. The Coralboard is designed to help developers move faster from prototyping to real-world Edge AI product development. Powered by the Synaptics Astra™ SL2610 product line with the Synaptics Torq™ NPU and Coral NPU technology from Google Research, the development board offers an open, feature-rich and standards-based platform for bringing multimodal on-device AI experiences to life.

Designed for always-on, power-efficient Edge AI, this version of the Coralboard combines a compact developer-ready design with a rich set of interfaces supporting rapid prototyping. Powered by the 2GHz Synaptics Astra SL2619 dual-core SoC with 2GB DDR4 DRAM and a 1 TOPS CNN and transformer capable NPU subsystem, the board supports CSI camera input, DSI display connectivity, RGB LEDs, microphones, and a buzzer. Optional add-ons expand platform capability via an M.2 module for Wi-Fi®/Bluetooth® connectivity, SD card support, USB peripherals, and mikroBUS-, and Qwiic-compatible sensors.

At Google I/O 2026, Synaptics is partnering with Google on “Jellectronica”, a live AI-powered music experience enabled by the Coralboard. In the pre-show installation, an NPU-accelerated YOLOv8 object detection model running on the Coralboard tracks movement of jellyfish from the Monterey Bay Aquarium via a live stream, turning motion data into control signals for a generative music performance powered by Google DeepMind’s Lyria Realtime model. The experience demonstrates how developers can combine vision and real-time inference at the Edge using an accessible developer platform like Coralboard.

Google I/O attendees can participate in an on-site experience for the opportunity to take home a Coralboard with an out-of-box developer experience that’s engineered to reduce setup time and speed up prototyping. With built-in support for hardware-accelerated Gemma™ 3 270M, together with the open-source MLIR-based Synaptics Torq™ toolchain, developers can build, optimize, deploy, and iterate on vision, audio, and generative AI workloads using a consistent workflow. The result is a practical platform for AI and ML engineers, system architects and OEMs building next-generation Edge AI products.



"Edge AI is evolving as a frontier for innovation. Coralboard gives developers a powerful new way to turn breakthrough AI into real-world experiences at the Edge,” said Yossi Matias, Vice President & Head of Google Research.



“We are very excited to put the Synaptics Coralboard directly into developers’ hands at Google I/O,” said Billy Rutledge, Director, Google Research. “Coralboard makes it dramatically easier to bring advanced AI to the Edge. By pairing efficient, AI-native hardware with an open software stack, this platform lowers the barrier to building private, always-on experiences that run all day in power-constrained environments. Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accessible, secure Edge AI for developers everywhere.”



“Gemma helps developers bring capable generative AI to smaller, efficient devices. With the Coralboard, developers can quickly test, tune, and deploy Gemma-based experiences for real-world Edge AI use cases,” said Olivier Lacombe, Product Director, Google DeepMind.

“We’re at a tipping point where AI is moving out of the cloud and into everyday devices. The Coralboard is designed to accelerate that shift—giving developers and OEMs a fast path to build and deploy real-time, multimodal AI products for the Edge at scale. Together with Google, we’re helping enable a new class of intelligent, always-on systems where performance, power efficiency, and on-device intelligence define the user experience,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity Solutions Division, Synaptics.



“We designed this platform to remove friction for developers. It is compact, feature-rich, and easy to extend, so teams can spend less time setting up hardware and more time building differentiated Edge AI applications,” said Robert Otreba, CEO, Grinn Global.



Synaptics and Google Research will showcase the limited edition Synaptics Coralboard at the Gemma pavilion during Google I/O 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming additions to the Synaptics Coralboard family.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit www.synaptics.com.



About Grinn

Grinn is a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT, embedded solutions and System-on-Modules. From initial concept through production, Grinn offers comprehensive services in hardware design, embedded software development, mechanical engineering, and manufacturing support. Grinn specializes in Edge AI solutions for IoT, robotics, industrial systems, HMI, computer vision, security, and high-performance AI applications, enabling intelligent, real-time decision-making at the device level. Through strong partnerships with global semiconductor leaders and a commitment to engineering excellence, Grinn delivers innovative, scalable, and market-ready solutions for organizations across the globe.



To learn more, visit: www.grinn-global.com

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected features, performance, power efficiency, cost advantages, availability, and potential applications of Synaptics’ Coralboard™ and related technologies, as well as the anticipated benefits and impact of Edge AI technologies. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in customer demand; the pace of adoption of Edge AI technologies; supply chain constraints; manufacturing and yield challenges; competitive product offerings and technological developments; and delays in product development, qualification, sampling, or commercialization. For more information regarding these and other risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” sections of Synaptics’ most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Synaptics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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Media Contact

Neeta Shenoy

Synaptics Incorporated

neeta.shenoy@synaptics.com