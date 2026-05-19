Quan2um Launches Tokenized Stocks and Updates Platform with a Focus on Shariah Principles





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Quan2um has unveiled a platform update that adds a DEX tool for tokenizing stock shares, giving AI agents access to the stock market, and also completely redesigns the interface. The changes also affected the charity section: donors can now publish their names, while recipients of aid can make duas for them and publish personalized thank-you videos. All these updates are aimed at creating a more convenient and transparent environment for users, especially those who pay attention to whether financial operations comply with Shariah standards.

One of the key changes is the introduction of tokenized stocks, which provide access to real companies in a digital format. At the same time, as the platform notes, assets are screened for compliance with Islamic financial standards, including approaches developed by organizations such as AAOIFI. Companies linked to interest-based mechanisms, gambling, and other prohibited areas are excluded from listing, allowing users to work with the instruments without doubts about their permissibility.

In parallel with expanding its trading capabilities, Quan2um has updated the platform design. The interface has become faster and clearer, with an emphasis on convenient navigation and everyday use. The visual update also reflects the project's aim to adopt a more modern and clean style without being overloaded by unnecessary elements.

The platform's development is not limited to trading instruments. Within the ecosystem, the native QNTM token continues to be used, and it has shown growth of almost 100% over the past month. In parallel, Quan2um is developing its charity direction: users can send zakat and sadaqah directly through the platform, while transactions are recorded on the blockchain, making it possible to track the movement of funds and increasing trust.

In addition, the platform offers a network participation model through EcoMining, a format in which users receive rewards for taking part in network verification and support. This approach is focused on transparent mechanisms for income distribution and does not use interest-based schemes, making it more acceptable from the standpoint of ethical financial principles.

Overall, the update reflects Quan2um's aim to combine modern digital tools with clear and transparent operating conditions. The platform is gradually forming an ecosystem in which trading, charity, and alternative earning models coexist within a single logic focused on trust and long-term use.

Quan2um Exchange: https://q2.eco/

Media Contact:

Alexander

support@quan2um.com

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