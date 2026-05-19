BUREAU VERITAS: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 19, 2026: All submitted resolutions were adopted

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie, France – May 19, 2026

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 19, 2026:

All submitted resolutions were adopted

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Bureau Veritas (the "Company"), chaired by Mr. Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Board of directors, was held today at the Company’s head office.

All resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted, including:

The approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2025, and the approval of a dividend distribution of €0.92 per share to be paid in cash on May 28, 2026 (ex-date on May 26, 2026) on positions closed on May 27, 2026;

The approval of a related-party agreement concerning the conclusion of an amendment to the letter of agreement dated April 4, 2024 between Lac I (managed by Bpifrance Investissement) and Bureau Veritas SA;

The ratification of the decision to transfer the Company's registered office;

The approval of the report on Corporate Officers’ compensation;

The approval of fixed, variable and extraordinary components of the total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2025 financial year to Mr. Laurent Mignon, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

The approval of fixed, variable and extraordinary components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2025 financial year to Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, in her capacity as Chief Executive Officer;

The approval of the compensation policy for the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for 2026;

The authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s ordinary shares.

The Shareholders' Meeting renewed for a period of four years the term of office as Director of Mr. Jean-François Palus and Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Pascal Lebard is leaving the Board, as his term has expired. The directors acknowledged his significant contribution to the Board's discussions and decisions, as well as to the work of its Committees over the past 12 years in his various roles as Vice-Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director, and Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

To replace Mr. Lebard, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed Mr. Olivier Sévillia as an independent director for a term of four years.

Mr. Olivier Sévillia will bring to the Board his technological skills and his recognized expertise in the digital field, acquired during a 35‑year career with Capgemini, where he was member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice‑President. In particular, he has led several transformation programs within the group. His expertise represents genuine added value in the governance of Bureau Veritas which is accelerating its transformation in a rapidly changing technological environment.

The Board of Directors remains composed of 12 directors and now includes 67% independent directors and 42% women.

The Board of Directors, which met following the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, also approved, upon recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the new composition of its Committees, all chaired by an independent director:

Audit and Risk Committee : Jean-François Palus (Chairman), Julie Avrane, Jérôme Michiels, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux and Frédéric Sanchez (80% independent directors);

: Jean-François Palus (Chairman), Julie Avrane, Jérôme Michiels, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux and Frédéric Sanchez (80% independent directors); Nomination and Compensation Committee : Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux (Chairman), Julie Avrane, Claude Ehlinger, Ana Giros Calpe* and Bpifrance Investissement (represented by Karine Lenglart) (80% independent directors);

: Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux (Chairman), Julie Avrane, Claude Ehlinger, Ana Giros Calpe* and Bpifrance Investissement (represented by Karine Lenglart) (80% independent directors); Strategy Committee : Julie Avrane (Chairwoman), Claude Ehlinger, Laurent Mignon, Elodie Perthuisot, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux* and Olivier Sévillia* (67% independent directors);

: Julie Avrane (Chairwoman), Claude Ehlinger, Laurent Mignon, Elodie Perthuisot, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux* and Olivier Sévillia* (67% independent directors); CSR Committee: Ana Giros Calpe (Chairwoman), Christine Anglade, Jean-François Palus* and Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux (75% independent directors).

(*new members)

In the activity reports, Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. François Chabas, Chief Financial Officer, presented the 2025 highlights, the 2025 financial results, providing specific details on revenue, adjusted operating profit, net earnings per share, cash flow statement and the financial position.

Mrs. Hinda Gharbi then detailed the first quarter revenue as well as the 2026 outlook. She also provided an update on the LEAP I 2028 strategic plan.

Mr. Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, Lead Independent Director, respectively presented corporate governance and compensation components of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of directors and the Chief Executive Officer in 2025, as well as the compensation policies of the Chief Executive Officer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Directors.

The broadcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting, including the full presentation and the complete results of the vote of the resolutions, will be available on the Company's website (https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting).

***

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change. Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com. ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Karine Havas +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)6 68 63 83 18 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com karine.havas@bureauveritas.com Colin Verbrugghe Frédéric Vallois +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 +33 (0)6 21 66 31 04 colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com frederic.vallois@bureauveritas.com



Inès Lagoutte

ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com





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