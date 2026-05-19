Ipsos: Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 to 15 May 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

19 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 11 to 15 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIsère CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-26FR00000732986 25037,2555XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-26FR00000732986 60037,1962DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-26FR00000732986 60036,3757XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-26FR00000732986 50036,2881DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-May-26FR00000732988 91436,1677XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-May-26FR00000732984 21136,1348DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-May-26FR00000732989 39236,6228XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-May-26FR00000732983 56036,6357DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-May-26FR00000732987 15036,5099XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-May-26FR00000732985 85036,4606DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 05 19_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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