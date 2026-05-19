Ipsos: Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 to 15 May 2026)

19 May 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 11 to 15 May 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Isère Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-26
|FR0000073298
|6 250
|37,2555
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-26
|FR0000073298
|6 600
|37,1962
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-26
|FR0000073298
|6 600
|36,3757
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-26
|FR0000073298
|6 500
|36,2881
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-May-26
|FR0000073298
|8 914
|36,1677
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-May-26
|FR0000073298
|4 211
|36,1348
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-May-26
|FR0000073298
|9 392
|36,6228
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-May-26
|FR0000073298
|3 560
|36,6357
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-May-26
|FR0000073298
|7 150
|36,5099
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-May-26
|FR0000073298
|5 850
|36,4606
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment