Ipsos: Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 to 15 May 2026)

19 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 11 to 15 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Isère Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-26 FR0000073298 6 250 37,2555 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-26 FR0000073298 6 600 37,1962 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-26 FR0000073298 6 600 36,3757 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-26 FR0000073298 6 500 36,2881 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-May-26 FR0000073298 8 914 36,1677 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-May-26 FR0000073298 4 211 36,1348 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-May-26 FR0000073298 9 392 36,6228 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-May-26 FR0000073298 3 560 36,6357 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-May-26 FR0000073298 7 150 36,5099 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-May-26 FR0000073298 5 850 36,4606 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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