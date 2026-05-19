Media Advisory -- MADD Canada to Unveil New Roadside Memorial Sign in Mississauga Honouring Carly Charlebois and Rama Pirakala Killed in Impaired Driving Crash

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will be unveiling a new roadside memorial sign in honour of Carly Charlebois and Rama Pirakala, who were tragically killed in an impaired driving crash in 2022 in Mississauga. The unveiling ceremony will take place at the QEW and Erin Mills Parkway carpool lot near the crash site where Carly and Rama were killed.

On June 16, 2022, on the QEW at Cawthra Road at around 10:30 p.m., Carly Charlebois and Rama Pirakala’s vehicles were involved in a minor collision. No one was injured but the drivers, Carly, a 20-year-old woman and Rama, a 42-year-old man, and got out of their cars to assess damages and exchange information. Just moments later, an impaired driver rammed into the back of Carly’s car, where she was sitting in the back seat. Carly was transported to hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead. Rama was thrown onto the guardrail and suffered blunt-force injuries. He died at the scene. The grief of their deaths continues to be deeply felt by their family, friends, and all who knew them.

Media are invited to attend and hear from guests. Interviews and photo opportunities will be available.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: QEW/Erin Mills Pkwy carpool lot, 2086 North Sheridan Way, Mississauga, ON Guests: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Marc Andrews, Deputy Chief for Peel Regional Police John Crozier, Deputy Chief of Capital Assets with Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services Cheryl Lewis, Mother of Carly Charlebois Family and friends of Carly Charlebois Family and friends of Rama Pirakala

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Carly’s mother, Cheryl Lewis, for her courage, and the City of Mississauga for its support in establishing this roadside memorial sign.