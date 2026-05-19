London, UK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantastic Services, a specialist provider of professional mould removal and mould remediation services across London and the UK, today unveiled a new industry report warning that damp and mould complaints can no longer be treated by private landlords as low-priority maintenance issues. The report examines how the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act already gives tenants a direct route to court where landlords fail to address conditions that make a property unfit for habitation, including serious damp and mould. It also highlights how the first phase of the Renters’ Rights Act reforms, which came into force on 1 May 2026, has strengthened tenant protections across the private rented sector, while the government has committed to extending Awaab’s Law-style duties to privately rented homes in England, subject to further regulation and consultation.

Left, a Fantastic Services technician treating mould inside a house. Right, the same area after full treatment and mould remediation.

The health consequences of inaction are severe and well documented. According to UK government and public health guidance, exposure to damp and mould affects the lungs, airways, eyes, and skin, and is directly linked to asthma, bronchitis, respiratory infections, and allergic reactions. Treating illnesses associated with damp and mouldy housing costs the NHS an estimated £1.4 billion per year. There is a significant mental health dimension too: living with black stains on walls, discolouration on ceilings, or the persistent musty smell that signals active mould growth is associated with increased stress, anxiety, and depression. In London’s high-value property market, unresolved mould contamination can also translate into tens of thousands of pounds in lost equity.

Fantastic Services’ mould specialist teams carry out both removal and remediation, the distinction that determines whether a treatment holds. Removal addresses the visible problem: black spot removal from walls and ceilings, mildew removal from bathroom and kitchen surfaces, spore removal from contaminated materials, the green mould or white mould spreading across plaster and grout. Remediation addresses why mould appeared: condensation, rising damp, failed ventilation, water ingress; all of which allow fungus on walls and ceilings to take hold. Without treating the root cause, mould returns. Fantastic Services identifies and treats visible growth, then reports on root causes and required remedial action, and provides a full written treatment report, giving landlords a dated, verifiable record of prompt inspection, treatment, and active remediation suitable for compliance correspondence or legal proceedings.

Treatments deploy H-class certified equipment — the highest industrial standard for hazardous particulate capture — with advanced Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) biocidal decontamination applied to all affected surfaces. Affected areas are contained before work begins to prevent the spread of mould spores to unaffected parts of the property. Continuous HEPA filtration and Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) technology treat the air simultaneously, reducing airborne spore counts and improving indoor air quality across the treated space. Where mycotoxin-producing growth or efflorescence on brickwork is identified, full mould decontamination and mycotoxin treatment protocols are applied. Following treatment, humidity, ventilation, and any underlying water damage are assessed and a bespoke dampness treatment and remediation plan is produced for long-term protection.

Fantastic Services provides professional mould removal and mould remediation to social housing providers, private landlords, letting agents, HMO operators, and homeowners across London and the UK. Its teams work within tenanted properties with minimum disruption and produce the documentation housing providers and landlords require to evidence compliance with their legal obligations.

“The legal position for private landlords has changed materially. The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act already gives tenants a route to court when a landlord ignores a reported mould problem — and enforcement of that existing law is sharpening. The Renters’ Rights Act has strengthened the tenant’s hand across the board. And Awaab’s Law is coming for the private rented sector.

When it does, a landlord who has responded to a mould report with a tin of paint and a cloth will not be in a defensible position, legally or commercially. Professional remediation that addresses mould’s root causes, treats the air, reduces spore counts to safe levels, and provides documented evidence of action taken is no longer optional. It is the standard.” Rune Sovndahl, CEO, Fantastic Services

Private landlords, social housing providers, and homeowners can request a mould inspection and quote from Fantastic Services’ specialist mould removal and remediation teams at: www.fantasticservices.com/mould-removal-and-remediation/.

About Fantastic Services

Fantastic Services is a professional property services company providing specialist mould removal, mould remediation, and mould decontamination across London and the UK. Its dedicated mould treatment teams are supported by qualified plumbers and building colleagues to address visible mould growth and the root causes of damp, condensation, rising damp, and poor ventilation. Fantastic Services works with social housing providers, private landlords, letting agents, HMO operators, and homeowners, providing full written treatment reports to demonstrate compliance.

Notes to Editors

How does professional mould removal and remediation work?

Fantastic Services’ professional mould removal and remediation follows six stages:

Inspection and assessment - type, extent, and root cause identified

Containment - affected area sealed to prevent spore spread to unaffected rooms

Surface treatment - HOCl biocidal decontamination of all contaminated surfaces, including black spot removal from walls and ceilings

Air treatment - continuous HEPA filtration and ULV fogging for comprehensive spore removal

Root-cause assessment - humidity, ventilation, and water damage evaluated

Written remediation plan - tailored recommendations for long-term mould prevention, plus a full dated treatment report

What is the difference between mould removal and mould remediation?

Mould removal means clearing visible growth: black spot removal from walls, mildew removal from bathroom tiles, damp removal from affected plaster surfaces, spore removal from contaminated materials. Mould remediation means resolving the underlying conditions that allowed mould to grow. Fantastic Services provides both as a combined treatment, including plumbing or building services to eliminate leaks, ensuring mould does not return once the initial visible growth has been cleared.

FAQ: Mould, Private Rentals, and Landlord Obligations

What is Awaab’s Law and does it apply to private landlords?

Awaab’s Law was introduced for the social housing sector following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from prolonged exposure to black mould in a housing association property in Rochdale. Today it requires social landlords to investigate hazardous damp and mould within 10 working days of a report, begin emergency repairs within 24 hours where there is an immediate risk, and complete all repairs within seven weeks. The UK government has confirmed that equivalent duties will be extended to the private rented sector in England. No implementation date has yet been set and the specific timelines and obligations for private landlords have not yet been confirmed — these will be subject to consultation. However, currently, the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018 already gives private tenants the right to take a landlord to court if they fail to act on a reported mould problem.

What penalties can a private landlord face for failing to deal with mould?

When Awaab’s Law duties are extended to the private rented sector, landlords who miss required investigation and repair timelines could face civil penalties of up to £40,000 under the incoming regulatory framework. Criminal prosecution is possible for serious or repeat breaches. Under existing law, the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act, tenants can already obtain a court order requiring a landlord to carry out repairs, alongside a claim for damages for harm suffered as a result of the failure.

Does surface cleaning fix a mould problem in a rented property?

Surface cleaning alone does not fix a mould problem. Wiping away visible mould — the black stains on walls, discolouration on a ceiling, green mould on window frames — removes what is visible but does not address the moisture issues that caused it. Without treating the root cause, mould will return, often more aggressively. Professional mould remediation, as carried out by Fantastic Services, addresses both the visible growth and the underlying conditions to prevent recurrence.

What health risks does damp and mould pose to tenants?

According to UK government and public health guidance, exposure to damp and mould affects the lungs, airways, eyes, and skin. It is directly linked to asthma, bronchitis, respiratory infections, and allergic reactions. Prolonged exposure can contribute to serious illness and, in extreme cases, death. Treating mould-related illnesses costs the NHS an estimated £1.4 billion per year. There is also a significant mental health impact: living in a property with persistent black stains on walls, discolouration on ceilings, or a musty smell caused by mould growth contributes to stress, anxiety, and depression.

What types of mould does Fantastic Services treat?

Fantastic Services treats all common types of residential mould and fungal growth, including black mould (Stachybotrys chartarum), green mould, white mould, mildew, and fungus on walls. Its specialist teams are trained to identify mycotoxin-producing mould requiring full mould decontamination and mycotoxin treatment protocols, and to carry out efflorescence removal from masonry and brickwork where mineral salt deposits indicate water penetration or rising damp.

Can a landlord use a Fantastic Services report as evidence of compliance?

Yes. Fantastic Services provides a full written report at the conclusion of every mould treatment. This documents the date of inspection, the type and extent of mould identified, all treatment steps carried out — including spore removal, air treatment, surface decontamination, and any dampness treatment or rising damp treatment recommendations — and the remediation plan put in place to prevent recurrence. The report provides landlords with a clear, dated record of prompt action suitable for use in correspondence with tenants, local authorities, and — where necessary — legal proceedings.

How does Fantastic Services treat the air during a mould removal?

During a mould removal and remediation treatment, Fantastic Services runs continuous H-class certified HEPA filtration units to capture hazardous airborne mould spores and particulates. ULV fogging technology distributes a biocidal treatment agent through the air of the affected space, ensuring total coverage including areas where surface treatment alone cannot reach. This reduces airborne spore counts to safe levels and improves overall indoor air quality, making the space safe for occupants to return.

Fantastic Services technician spray treating mould on a wall.

Press Inquiries

Allan Edwards

allan [at] binarypr.co.uk

+44(0)7956583080

https://www.fantasticservices.com/