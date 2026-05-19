Most Investors Miss the Biggest Gains Before a Company Goes Public, Says Ex-Wall Street Insider

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher says everyday investors are arriving late to almost every major company they hear about, and most of them don’t realize it.

In a new free presentation , a top tech expert and venture capitalist explains why he believes a little-known fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange may finally give regular people exposure to private companies before they go public.

Why the Stock Market Has Changed

Altucher’s presentation walks through a shift most people have never thought about. Decades ago, companies like Amazon and Microsoft went public early in their growth. Anyone with a brokerage account could buy in while those companies were still relatively small.

Today, companies stay private far longer. By the time the average investor can buy a share, venture capital firms and wealthy insiders have already captured most of the growth.

As Altucher says in the presentation: “By far, the single greatest wealth creation opportunity happens by investing early in a company, BEFORE it goes public.”

The NYSE Fund Altucher Is Highlighting

The presentation focuses on a publicly traded fund that invests directly in fast-growing private companies. Unlike traditional pre-IPO opportunities, this fund can be bought through any standard brokerage account, just like an ordinary stock.

According to Altucher, that structure is rare. Most pre-IPO investments require millions of dollars or insider access.

Why Altucher Says the Timing Is Critical

Altucher says opportunities like this often change quickly once mainstream attention arrives. He believes the satellite internet IPO conversation is one of the reasons the fund is starting to gain interest, and he wants to walk people through the story before the broader market notices.

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is one of America's most widely followed technology analysts and a Wall Street Journal best-selling author. He has spent decades tracking the most significant shifts in technology and markets, including early calls on companies like Facebook and Netflix. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.