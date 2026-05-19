Fogo de Chão Brings the Spirit of Brazilian Football Culture to Life This Summer With the Launch of the “World Caip,” Match Watch Parties and an Immersive Miami Fan Experience

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Brazil, football is more than a sport. It’s a celebration centered around food, cocktails, music and community. This summer, Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, is bringing that same spirited energy to fans across the U.S. through a nationwide campaign inspired by the passion and hospitality traditions that define Brazilian match-day culture.

Inspired by the vibrant traditions surrounding Brazil’s legendary football culture, the campaign invites guests to experience summer soccer season the Brazilian way. Running from May 19 through July 10, the campaign will introduce the limited-time “World Caip” cocktail, nationwide Bar Fogo watch parties, a Fogo Rewards sweepstakes offering the ultimate Miami soccer getaway and a 12-day activation at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami.

“In Brazil, football has always been about more than what happens on the field. It is about gathering around the table and celebrating together,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “This summer, we are excited to bring that spirit of hospitality and celebration to our guests nationwide through elevated watch parties, immersive experiences and the launch of the ‘World Caip.’”

Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy:

The “World Caip” Cocktail - Every iconic sporting event has its signature sip. This summer, Fogo de Chão is introducing a limited-time cocktail inspired by Brazil’s iconic caipirinha, featuring fresh strawberry, passion fruit and a subtle kick of heat, finished with a dragon fruit “soccer ball” garnish.

- Every iconic sporting event has its signature sip. This summer, Fogo de Chão is introducing a limited-time cocktail inspired by Brazil’s iconic caipirinha, featuring fresh strawberry, passion fruit and a subtle kick of heat, finished with a dragon fruit “soccer ball” garnish. Bar Fogo Watch Parties - Guests can gather to cheer on Team Brazil at all U.S. Fogo locations on June 13, June 19 and June 24 to enjoy handcrafted caipirinhas, fire-roasted churrasco selections and an energetic watch party atmosphere inspired by Brazil’s passionate football culture.

- Guests can gather to cheer on Team Brazil at all U.S. Fogo locations on June 13, June 19 and June 24 to enjoy handcrafted caipirinhas, fire-roasted churrasco selections and an energetic watch party atmosphere inspired by Brazil’s passionate football culture. Ultimate “Fogooooooal” Sweepstakes - New and existing Fogo Rewards members will have the opportunity to win a Miami soccer getaway experience timed to Brazil’s June 24 match, including roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, exclusive merchandise and more.

- New and existing Fogo Rewards members will have the opportunity to win a Miami soccer getaway experience timed to Brazil’s June 24 match, including roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, exclusive merchandise and more. Miami Fogo Experience: From June 13 through June 24, Fogo de Chão will debut a 12-day soccer-inspired pop-up at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami. Designed as a gathering place for fans, locals and visitors, the immersive activation will feature live entertainment, wellness programming, virtual soccer experiences, match watch parties and the Fogo Farmers Market featuring flavors inspired by Fogo’s seasonal Market Table. Guests can also enjoy the VIP Fogo Experience, offering dedicated lounge seating, signature churrasco offerings and a high-energy viewing experience. The activation culminates on June 24 with a Brazil-inspired tailgate featuring Brazilian-inspired cuisine, live music and an energetic match-day viewing experience.





For more information about Fogo de Chão’s summer soccer celebrations, Bar Fogo watch parties and the “World Caip” cocktail, visit Fogo.com / fogo.com/worldcaip.



*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal U.S. resident, 18 or older. Subject to official rules at https://swpp.me/r/fogorewards.



About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com

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