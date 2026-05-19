New York, USA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

The pulmonary arterial hypertension clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 55+ pipeline pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the pulmonary arterial hypertension domain.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s pulmonary arterial hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs. Key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, such as Gossamer Bio, Chiesi, United Therapeutics Corporation, Pharmosa Biopharm, Liquidia, Respira Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Biogen, Diagonal Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific, Apollo Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AllRock Bio, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, NS Pharma, Tectonic Therapeutics, and others, are evaluating new pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline pulmonary arterial hypertension therapies, such as Seralutinib, Ralinepag, L606 (liposomal treprostinil), RT-234, PF-07868489, HS235, ALG 801, DIAG-723, IKT-001, Valproic acid, APL-9796, REGN13335, ROC-101, TNX-103, F230, Mirivadelgat, JK07, NS-863, TX000045, and others, are in different phases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension clinical trials. Approximately 3+ pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in pulmonary arterial hypertension clinical trials include PDGFRα/β, CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor, Prostacyclin receptor agonist, DP1, EP2, and IP receptor agonists, PDE5i vasodilator, Anti-BMP9, Activin inhibitors; Growth differentiation factor inhibitors, Type II-B activin receptor antagonists, Smad2/3 pathway-activating ligands, CVRL1 protein agonists, BMPRII agonists, and others.

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What is Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries that supply the lungs. In this condition, the pulmonary arteries become narrowed, thickened, or stiff, which increases resistance to blood flow and forces the right side of the heart to work harder to pump blood through the lungs. Over time, this strain can lead to right heart failure. Common symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, dizziness, and swelling in the legs or ankles. PAH can be idiopathic or associated with other conditions such as connective tissue diseases, congenital heart defects, or chronic lung diseases. Although there is no cure, current treatments aim to manage symptoms, improve quality of life, and slow disease progression.





Find out more about pulmonary arterial hypertension drug development @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Seralutinib Gossamer Bio/Chiesi III PDGFRα/β, CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor Oral Inhalation Ralinepag United Therapeutics Corporation III Prostacyclin receptor agonist Oral L606 (liposomal treprostinil) Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia III DP1, EP2, and IP receptor agonists Inhalation RT-234 Respira Therapeutics II PDE5i vasodilator Inhalation PF-07868489 Pfizer II Anti-BMP9 Subcutaneous HS235 GSK I Activin inhibitors; Growth differentiation factor inhibitors Subcutaneous ALG 801 Biogen I Type II-B activin receptor antagonists; Smad2/3 pathway-activating ligands Subcutaneous DIAG-723 Diagonal Therapeutics Preclinical CVRL1 protein agonists; BMPRII agonists NA

Learn more about the emerging pulmonary arterial hypertension therapies @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, emerging clinical data support the growing role of novel mechanisms and early combination therapy in improving functional and hemodynamic outcomes. At the same time, real-world evidence continues to highlight delays in diagnosis and variability in treatment optimization. This contrast between advancing innovation and persistent clinical gaps underscores continued unmet need and scope for therapeutic evolution.

Recent Developments in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Space

In April 2026, GSK plc announced the completion of its acquisition of 35Pharma Inc., a Canada-based, private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of novel protein-based therapeutics. The acquisition includes HS235 , a potential best-in-class molecule for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

announced the completion of its acquisition of a Canada-based, private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of novel protein-based therapeutics. The acquisition includes , a potential best-in-class molecule for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. In April 2026, Inhibikase Therapeutics announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company’s pivotal Phase III study IMPROVE-PAH ( I KT-001 for M easuring P ulmonary vascular R esistance and O utcome V ariables in a Phase III E valuation of PAH.

announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company’s pivotal Phase III study IMPROVE-PAH ( KT-001 for easuring ulmonary vascular esistance and utcome ariables in a Phase III valuation of PAH. In March 2026, United Therapeutics Corporation announced that its long-term pivotal Phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES study met its primary endpoint, with ralinepag reducing the risk of a clinical worsening event by 55% compared with placebo in patients with PAH (hazard ratio 0.45, 95% CI [0.33-0.62]; p<0.0001). The company intends to submit a New Drug Application for the drug to the US Food and Drug Administration by the second half of 2026.

announced that its long-term pivotal Phase III study met its primary endpoint, with ralinepag reducing the risk of a clinical worsening event by 55% compared with placebo in patients with PAH (hazard ratio 0.45, 95% CI [0.33-0.62]; p<0.0001). The company intends to submit a New Drug Application for the drug to the US Food and Drug Administration by the second half of 2026. In February 2026, Gossamer Bio, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), announced topline results for the PROSERA Phase III Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH.

, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), announced topline results for the PROSERA Phase III Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH. In December 2025, Cereno Scientific announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted clearance to initiate the company’s Phase IIb trial of its lead drug candidate CS1 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted clearance to initiate the company’s Phase IIb trial of its lead drug candidate CS1 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). In October 2025, AliveGen announced new preclinical data demonstrating that its investigational therapy ALG-801 delivered superior efficacy compared to current standard-of-care agents in a widely accepted animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The findings were presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress, held September 27–October 1, 2025, in Amsterdam.

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : PDGFRα/β, CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor, Prostacyclin receptor agonist, DP1, EP2, and IP receptor agonists, PDE5i vasodilator, Anti-BMP9, Activin inhibitors; Growth differentiation factor inhibitors, Type II-B activin receptor antagonists, Smad2/3 pathway-activating ligands, CVRL1 protein agonists, BMPRII agonists, and others

: PDGFRα/β, CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor, Prostacyclin receptor agonist, DP1, EP2, and IP receptor agonists, PDE5i vasodilator, Anti-BMP9, Activin inhibitors; Growth differentiation factor inhibitors, Type II-B activin receptor antagonists, Smad2/3 pathway-activating ligands, CVRL1 protein agonists, BMPRII agonists, and others Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies : Gossamer Bio, Chiesi, United Therapeutics Corporation, Pharmosa Biopharm, Liquidia, Respira Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Biogen, Diagonal Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific, Apollo Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AllRock Bio, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, NS Pharma, Tectonic Therapeutics, and others

: Gossamer Bio, Chiesi, United Therapeutics Corporation, Pharmosa Biopharm, Liquidia, Respira Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Biogen, Diagonal Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific, Apollo Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AllRock Bio, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, NS Pharma, Tectonic Therapeutics, and others Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Therapies: Seralutinib, Ralinepag, L606 (liposomal treprostinil), RT-234, PF-07868489, HS235, ALG 801, DIAG-723, IKT-001, Valproic acid, APL-9796, REGN13335, ROC-101, TNX-103, F230, Mirivadelgat, JK07, NS-863, TX000045, and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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