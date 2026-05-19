Numera Welcomes Decimal's Direct Services Business to Its National Platform

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numera, a financial services platform backed by Astira Capital, announces that it has acquired Decimal's direct services business, including its team and client relationships, bringing them onto the Numera platform.

Numera brings together specialized accounting, tax, and strategic advisory practices under one connected infrastructure, with hundreds of professionals across the US, India, and the Philippines serving 10,000+ clients nationwide. The model is built around integrated delivery, where tax, accounting, and advisory teams work from the same picture rather than in silos, and provide the kind of responsiveness and accessibility that growth-stage businesses need but rarely get from traditional firms. The addition of Decimal expands that reach to a broader national client base.

Sandeep Shroff, CEO of Numera said: “The professionals who built Decimal's reputation did so because of their commitment to their clients and the depth of their expertise. What Numera offers them is a platform equal to that commitment: more capability, more talent, and the infrastructure to grow alongside the clients they serve.”

Taylor Lund, Client Services Director, who will continue leading the team acquired from Decimal under the Numera brand, added, “Our clients have always chosen us because of the relationship and the quality of the work. That hasn't changed. What has changed is the breadth of what we can now offer, from the accounting and tax services clients already rely on to fractional CFO and advisory support for companies that are scaling, raising capital, or navigating complex financial decisions.”

The transition is part of Numera's ongoing acquisition strategy as it continues building out its national platform of accounting, tax, and advisory capabilities. The company serves startups, SMBs, high-growth businesses, and high-net-worth individuals, with services spanning bookkeeping, controller functions, corporate tax compliance, financial modeling, and fractional CFO leadership.