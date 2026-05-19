Palmetto Publishing Releases Edward Goldberg's Candid Baby Boomer Memoir About the 1960s and 1970s

Charleston, SC, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released A Boomer's Tale - A Memoir, a new memoir by Edward Goldberg. Born in March 1946, Goldberg belongs to the earliest wave of the Baby Boom generation. Now approaching eighty, he offers a firsthand, deeply personal account of life lived through some of the most turbulent decades in modern American history.

The memoir traces Goldberg's arc from a childhood spent in a household of women through his college years at Middlebury and into the social upheaval that defined the 1960s and 1970s. Readers follow him to Woodstock, through the fraught reality of dodging the Vietnam draft, and into the marijuana trade. He writes with disarming directness about the sexual revolution, a totaled Porsche, drug arrests, and the complicated string of relationships that eventually led to marriage and something resembling stability. The narrative is nonlinear, built on memory and reflection rather than strict chronology.

What gives the book its tension is Goldberg's willingness to sit with the consequences of his choices. Freedom and rebellion carried real costs, and the memoir does not shy away from heartbreak, moral ambiguity, or the ways that youthful recklessness reverberates across a lifetime. Begun during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and revisited five years later on the cusp of turning eighty, the book grapples openly with aging, mortality, and the difficult work of honest self-examination.

Edward Goldberg stated, "I wanted to tell the truth about what it actually felt like to live through that era, not the sanitized version. We early Boomers are turning eighty now, and someone needs to put down an honest account before we are all gone."

The memoir arrives at a moment when the first Baby Boomers are reaching their eighth decade, prompting renewed cultural interest in the generation's legacy. Readers who appreciate candid, irreverent personal narratives in the tradition of Frank Conroy's Stop-Time or the essays of Nora Ephron will find familiar territory here. The book speaks to Boomers themselves, to their children seeking to understand their parents' formative years, and to anyone drawn to unvarnished accounts of a pivotal chapter in American life.

A Boomer's Tale - A Memoir is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Instagram: @eddieg37

About the Author: Edward Goldberg has spent over 35 years as a financial planner and advisor, building a career defined by sharp observation, clear thinking, and a talent for making sense of complexity. Before entering finance, he brought the same entrepreneurial energy to the swimming pool business and the retail ski industry.

In A Boomer's Tale, Goldberg turns that analytical eye inward, reflecting on a life lived at the leading edge of the Baby Boom generation. Born in March 1946, he came of age during the explosive social and cultural upheavals of the 1960s and 70s. He avoided the draft, attended Woodstock, survived a totaled Porsche, got busted for drugs, and embraced the freewheeling spirit of his era with unapologetic honesty. Now, as the earliest Boomers approach 80, Goldberg felt compelled to set down his experiences, not just as personal memoir but as a record of a generation that reshaped American life. His writing is candid, irreverent, and deeply personal, blending vivid storytelling with reflections on aging, politics, and philosophy. When he is not writing, Goldberg enjoys life in the bucolic New England town of Simsbury, Connecticut, where he has lived with his wife, Sherri, for over 48 years.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Edward Goldberg

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