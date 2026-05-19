PCBB International Wire Integration Now Available in FPS GOLD’s EFT GOLD Platform

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB and FPS GOLD today announced a strategic integration that embeds PCBB’s international wire services into FPS GOLD’s EFT GOLD platform, enabling community banks and credit unions using FPS GOLD to deliver faster, more secure international wire payments and cross-border transactions to their customers and members.

What is the integrated international wire solution?

Through this integration, EFT GOLD users can initiate, approve, and process international wire transfers within their existing digital banking and back-office environment, reducing manual steps and improving operational efficiency for treasury and operations teams. By leveraging PCBB as their international banking service provider, financial institutions benefit from straight-through processing, enhanced visibility to track cross-border payments through Swift GPI, and a more streamlined approach to managing secure global transactions for commercial and retail customers.

The integrated solution enables financial institutions to manage the full lifecycle of international wire payments — from initiation through review, compliance checks, and processing — within a single, secure platform. Backed by PCBB’s correspondent banking expertise and direct connection to the Swift Network, institutions can move funds securely and efficiently while meeting increasing customer demand for transparent, predictable international payment capabilities.

How does the integration work for community institutions?

Built for community financial institutions, the integration allows FPS GOLD clients to use PCBB’s international wire solution directly within EFT GOLD, so staff can follow familiar workflows while gaining access to expanded cross-border payment capabilities. This integrated approach reduces the need for multiple systems, minimizes rekeying and errors, and helps institutions scale international wire payments without adding undue operational complexity.

What makes this international wire solution strong?

The PCBB–FPS GOLD partnership combines PCBB’s experience in international wire services and correspondent banking with FPS GOLD’s established EFT GOLD platform used by community banks and credit unions. While this integration focuses on secure international wire payments, it builds on PCBB’s growing suite of payment solutions, including domestic wire processing and foreign check services, helping institutions reduce friction, expand access to advanced payment services, and improve the end-user experience.

Why this partnership and integration matter for community financial institutions

As demand for cross-border payments grows among business and consumer customers, community financial institutions need secure, efficient international wire capabilities that fit seamlessly into their existing systems. This integration and partnership between PCBB and FPS GOLD enable institutions to offer modern, secure international wire payments and cross-border services without disrupting current processes or retraining staff, supporting their ability to compete and grow relationships in an increasingly global marketplace.

Executive perspectives on the PCBB–FPS GOLD partnership

“We are thrilled to partner with FPS GOLD to enhance the international payment capabilities available to community financial institutions,” said Sheila Noll, Chief Operating Officer of PCBB. “Together, we are delivering an integrated cross-border payments solution that simplifies international wires while providing the reliability, transparency, and support our mutual customers expect.”

“Integrating PCBB’s international wire services into EFT GOLD allows our customers to offer robust global payment capabilities without disrupting their existing processes or retraining staff,” said Jeff Bosgraaf, SVP, Sales & Vendor Management at FPS GOLD. “This partnership expands the value of our platform and helps financial institutions meet growing demand for efficient, secure international transactions.”

About PCBB (pcbb.com)

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve.

About FPS GOLD (fpsgold.com)

FPS GOLD, founded in 1964, provides core processing and eBanking solutions to financial institutions across the United States, backed by more than 60 years of industry experience. Known for its strong customer service and responsive approach, FPS GOLD delivers comprehensive solutions—from digital banking to general ledger and payroll—designed to be powerful, relevant, and easy to use. Headquartered in Provo, Utah, the company continues to support banks with reliable technology and a customer-first focus.

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