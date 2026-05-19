Deadline Alert: LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 22, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired LKQ Corporation (“LKQ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LKQ) common stock between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR LKQ INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On April 23, 2024, LKQ lowered its full-year 2024 financial guidance, citing worsening performance in its North American operations, where the Company’s recently acquired subsidiary FinishMaster, was being integrated, while attributing the decline in part to slowing demand and warmer weather, and announcing the departure of its CEO.

On this news, LKQ’s stock price fell $7.28 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $41.65 per share on April 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 25, 2024, LKQ reported second quarter 2024 financial results that missed its previously reduced expectations and again lowered its full-year 2024 guidance, citing continued weakness in its North American segment.

On this news, LKQ’s stock price fell $5.53 per share, or 12.4%, to close at $5.53 per share on July 25, 2024, thereby further injuring investors.

Next, on April 24, 2025, LKQ reported that its Wholesale North America segment, where FinishMaster was fully integrated, missed revenue targets by approximately $200 million and disclosed that, contrary to its prior assurances that FinishMaster would improve margins, the segment missed EBITDA targets and experienced a year-over-year margin decline.

On this news, LKQ’s stock price fell $4.87 per share, or 11.6%, to close at $37.26 per share on April 24, 2025, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally, on July 24, 2025, LKQ reported that its segment margin performance continued to deteriorate, attributing the declines to competitors taking market share by undercutting pricing. The Company again missed EBITDA targets by approximately $20 million and disclosed a year-over-year margin decline of 11%, while admitting that the declines were predominantly driven by business losses due to increased competition for FinishMaster.

On this news, LKQ’s stock price fell $6.88 per share, or 17.8%, to close at $31.73 per share on July 24, 2025, thereby further injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FinishMaster was losing major customers from the time the acquisition was announced and its business could not sustain, let alone grow, LKQ’s eroding market share; (2) such risks regarding the Uni-Select acquisition and FinishMaster integration had already materialized and were negatively impacting LKQ’s operational and financial performance; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LKQ common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 22, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.