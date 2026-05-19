Watch Skins Confirms Expanded Federal Filing and Ongoing Search for Litigation Counsel in Pending LVMH/TAG Heuer Matter

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watch Skins Corporation confirmed that it is preparing an expanded amended complaint in its pending federal litigation involving TAG Heuer and entities associated with LVMH.

The litigation remains pending, and no court has made findings regarding the parties’ claims or defenses.

On May 12, 2026, Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap entered an order temporarily staying proceedings for 30 days to allow Watch Skins time to obtain substitute counsel. Watch Skins confirmed that it is actively seeking replacement litigation counsel familiar with intellectual property, technology, and commercial litigation matters.

Watch Skins stated that its planned amended filing is expected to include additional factual background concerning the development timeline of NFT-enabled smartwatch display technology and prior communications involving TAG Heuer personnel.

Watch Skins filed patent applications relating to blockchain-authenticated smartwatch display technology beginning in 2018 and publicly demonstrated aspects of its technology at CES 2020.

Watch Skins further stated that representatives associated with TAG Heuer’s engineering department contacted the company in 2021 to discuss Watch Skins’ technology and potential collaboration opportunities involving NFT-enabled smartwatch functionality and wearable digital display systems.

According to Watch Skins, representatives of TAG Heuer later participated in discussions with the company concerning smartwatch NFT-display technology, wearable blockchain functionality, and related patent matters prior to TAG Heuer’s June 2022 public launch of NFT-display functionality for its connected smartwatch platform.

Watch Skins stated that public statements made during TAG Heuer’s launch campaign included references to the product as a “first” NFT viewer for a connected watch, and that the TAG Watch was “the only one that can do this.”

Watch Skins also noted that LVMH’s publicly available Code of Conduct includes provisions relating to intellectual property, proprietary information, and respect for third-party rights.

The company stated that those policies are publicly accessible and form part of the broader corporate governance framework associated with LVMH and its leadership organizations.

Watch Skins further stated that the matter has attracted attention internally because Frédéric Arnault, who previously led TAG Heuer’s connected-watch division and NFT smartwatch initiative, now serves as Chief Executive Officer of Loro Piana and as a member of the LVMH Board of Directors.

Collin Knock, founder of Watch Skins, also commented on prior communications between the company and the law firm Fish & Richardson before the firm later appeared on behalf of LVMH-related defendants in the litigation.

“We spent approximately seven days communicating with Fish & Richardson regarding the dispute and shared substantial materials relating to our case before the firm ultimately declined representation,” said Knock. “Later, the firm appeared on behalf of parties associated with LVMH in the same litigation. That sequence of events was surprising to us given the amount of information we had provided during those discussions.”

“As this litigation continues, we believe the timeline and factual chronology surrounding the development of NFT-enabled smartwatch technology will speak for themselves,” Knock added. “This matter involves globally recognized brands, publicly promoted technology initiatives, and corporate policies that reference intellectual property and third-party rights.”

Knock also stated that Watch Skins is focused on continuing the litigation process and securing replacement counsel during the Court’s temporary stay.

LVMH and TAG Heuer deny liability, and the litigation remains ongoing.

About Watch Skins Corporation

Watch Skins Corporation is a wearable technology and digital infrastructure company focused on authenticated digital experiences across smartwatches, mobile devices, AR/VR environments, and next-generation wearable interfaces. The company’s patent portfolio includes technology relating to blockchain-authenticated display systems, wearable digital identity infrastructure, and interoperable wearable experiences.

Media Contact:

Watch Skins Corporation

Attn: Collin Knock

legal@watchskins.com

www.watchskins.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb1f14d6-7540-4cb3-aaff-4f2960188757