Caffeinated for a Cause – Sparkling Ice and Casey’s come together in support of military veterans with K9s For Warriors





PRESTON, Wash. and ANKENY, Iowa, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, and Casey’s are teaming up again. This time they’re getting “caffeinated for a cause” with Sparkling Ice Caffeine in support of K9s For Warriors, the nation’s leading provider of trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other invisible wounds of war – at no financial cost to the veterans.

“K9s For Warriors is doing vital work for veterans who need it most, and we're proud to partner with Casey’s to further our support of this mission,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “By visiting a Casey’s store and picking up the newest Sparkling Ice Caffeine Soda Shoppe flavors, Cherry Cola and Root Beer, flavor fans can get a Perfectly Caffeinated™ pick-me-up and support a meaningful mission, too.”

Since 2023, Talking Rain has grown its partnership with K9s For Warriors and reached many lives, both human and canine. Together, they’ve brought to life limited-edition product collaborations, invited Talking Rain employees to volunteer at K9s For Warriors’ headquarters and training facilities, and directly supported the pairing of three trained service dogs with veterans. Indirectly, the partnership has benefited countless more veterans, rescue dogs and families.

“The response from our guests to the exclusive launch of Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola last fall made it clear this partnership really resonates,” said Steph Hoppe, vice president of omnichannel marketing at Casey’s. “We’re proud to team up with Sparkling Ice to support K9s For Warriors, helping fund the training of service dogs for military veterans, engaging our team members in a meaningful mission and creating life-changing impact in the communities we’re here to serve.”

At the annual Casey’s Commitment Conference (C3) this May, Casey’s team members voted on the name of the service dog this partnership supports. They’ll get to meet Knox, whose name is a nod to Casey’s expanding into the Knoxville market, during his visit to Casey’s Store Support Center in Ankeny, Iowa, this fall.

Guests can catch a glimpse of Rocky, a rescue dog-turned-service dog who was trained by K9s For Warriors, across all Casey’s promotional materials in stores and online. In 2024, Sparkling Ice sponsored Rocky’s “presidential campaign” as he travelled across the country, even visiting Washington D.C., to raise awareness of veterans’ needs and the important role that service dogs play as lifesaving companions.

Over the course of K9s For Warriors’ 15-year history, the organization has paired more than 1,300 U.S. veterans with highly trained service dogs in all 50 states. A majority of the service dogs the organization trains have been rescued.

“We're grateful to have Talking Rain and Casey’s behind our mission of saving lives at both ends of the leash,” said Daniel Bean, CEO at K9s For Warriors. “Their support allows us to reach more warriors who are still waiting for hope and healing. This kind of commitment doesn’t just change lives, it saves them."

In May and June, Casey’s Rewards is offering a 2 for $3 deal on Sparkling Ice 16oz can products. Swing by a local Casey’s, grab a Sparkling Ice and make a toast to Knox, future battle buddy to a grateful veteran.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), AQA and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans’ mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,300 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs.

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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